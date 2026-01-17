Packers Should Expect Kingsley Enagbare to Follow Jeff Hafley to Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers are expecting a shift to their coaching staff. On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has emerged as the frontrunner to land the Miami Dolphins head coaching job.

Jon-Eric Sullivan was recently hired to become the Dolphins' GM, and it seems like Hafley will be joining him in Florida. Although Hafley has been with the Packers for just two seasons, he has elevated that defensive unit in a meaningful way, and fans should expect players to follow him to Miami if he gets the gig.

Green Bay has several players hitting free agency, and Kingsley Enagbare is a defender that fans should at least consider leaving to join Hafley with the Dolphins.

Kingsley Enagbare Could Join Jeff Hafley with the Dolphins in 2026

Whenever coaches leave and head elsewhere, there are typically players who follow them, helping establish the culture there. That guy could be Enagbare for Hafley. After spending four years in Green Bay, he'll be on the open market this offseason.

For the past two seasons under Hafley, Enagbare has been used as a rotational piece, but his playing time increased from Week 14 on to close out the 2025 campaign. He seemed to have earned the trust of Hafley and saw the team lean on him more than Rashan Gary after Micah Parsons went down with a torn ACL.

Enagbare has been able to play in all 17 regular-season games in all four seasons, which isn't an easy thing to do. Under Hafley (2024-2025), he has recorded 78 total tackles, 12 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. In addition, the South Carolina product has generated 49 total pressures, 32 hurries, and nine QB hits.

While he isn't a star pass rusher, he's a defensive lineman who can be depended upon against both the run and pass. The Dolphins need help along the defensive front, which is why Enagbare makes sense. Spotrac has listed his estimated market value at $5.9 million, projecting him to land a two-year, $11.8 million deal.

That isn't a monster deal and could be one that the Dolphins would hand Enagbare, since they don't have an abundance of funds anyway. According to Spotrac, Miami enters the offseason with -$18 million in cap space, meaning they will need to release some players and restructure other deals.

The Dolphins likely won't be big spenders in free agency, but a player like Enagbare makes sense. He's a person with whom Hafley is comfortable and would be an asset for a coach looking to build a culture in a new location.

Enagbare would likely get an expanded role as well, making this a desirable location. Of course, nothing is locked in yet, but if things continue to trend in this direction, Hafley will be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, and Enagbare may be a player who joins him in South Beach.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: