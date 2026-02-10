Aaron Banks Likely Safe Despite Plenty of Packers Changes Coming

The Green Bay Packers may have extended head coach Matt LaFleur, but the rest of the team is in flux as the offseason has gotten underway.

Former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s departure to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins triggered plenty of other moves on the defensive side of the ball. But while offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and offensive line coach Luke Butkus are staying on offense, there is no area more unstable in Green Bay than the offensive line.

With Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan hitting free agency and the potential for Elgton Jenkins to be released, there’s a chance the Packers could have multiple new starters in the trenches next season. Additionally, Packers fans may also want to see Aaron Banks head out the door.

After a disappointing first year in Green Bay, the Packers could save $4.5 million against the cap in a pre-June 1 cut and $18 million with a cut designation on that date, per Spotrac. But for all the changes, it’s more likely the Packers give Banks one more shot to solidify the offensive line in 2026.

Aaron Banks Likely to Survive Packers’ Offensive Line Moves This Offseason

The Packers signed Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract last spring, and last year gave them buyer’s remorse. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed 29 pressures and two sacks on 460 pass-blocking targets while committing four penalties. The move was also second-guessed because of its residual effect, moving Jenkins to center where he struggled before suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 10.

Due to that performance, Packer fans can see the vision. Release Banks, move Jenkins back to left guard, and either sign Tyler Linderbaum or draft a center in April if Linderbaum gets the franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens. But before Packers fans move on from Banks, there may be a few reasons to keep him around.

Much like Banks’s play had a residual effect on the rest of the offensive line, Banks’s teammates didn’t provide a stable situation for him to succeed. While Jenkins struggled in his new role, Tom was the only Packer starter with a PFF overall grade over 70 (83.5), while Walker was the next man up at 63.0. Walker also allowed 40 pressures and five sacks with 11 penalties (two declined) for the Packers next season, which may have had Banks doing more of the lifting at left guard.

Morgan isn’t a safe bet to replace Walker if he leaves as expected. But if he is an improvement at his natural position, the Packers may have to find a center to get their offensive line going.

It’s also worth noting that Banks is two years younger than Jenkins, and the Packers could save $19.5 million by moving on from the veteran in a pre-June 1 release, per OverTheCap.

When you look at it this way, it’s a preference on who the Packers want to bet on. If they believe Jenkins can rebound by moving back to guard, they’ll have to take a bet he isn’t declining approaching his age-33 season. If they want to take a bet on Banks, it’s because they believe he can bounce back at age 29.

Banks feels like the safer of the two options and could lead him back to Green Bay with a stable of new linemates in 2026.

