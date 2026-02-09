Elgton Jenkins Has 1 Foot Out the Packers’ Door with Super Bowl Over

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line saw plenty of changes going into the 2025 season and could see more improvements as they head into 2026. While some departures such as Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan may be expected, the Packers could also be ready to move on from Elgton Jenkins.

A seven-year veteran, Jenkins has suited up in 96 games for the Packers. But his move to center didn’t go as many had planned. With his contract being a key issue, Jenkins is a candidate to be on his way out of Green Bay and could have one foot out the door now that the Super Bowl is over.

Elgton Jenkins Could Be the Odd Man Out on Packers’ Offensive Line

Jenkins spent the majority of his career at left guard but was forced to move when the Packers signed Aaron Banks in free agency last spring. While there was some risk associated with the move, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that he believed Jenkins could become an All-Pro center and provide an upgrade over the departing Josh Myers.

The move may have looked great on paper, but it didn’t translate to the field. Jenkins saw his overall grade decline for the fourth time in the past five seasons and his 62.0 grade in 2025 was a career-low according to Pro Football Focus. Jenkins also allowed 10 pressures with two sacks and four penalties in 293 pass-blocking snaps last season and his 72.5 grade was also a career low.

Those numbers preceded a lower leg fracture in a Week 10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but aside from the on-field performance and a return from a severe injury, the Packers’ biggest reason to move on may be Jenkins’s contract.

Jenkins is entering the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract extension signed in 2022. With no guaranteed money left on the deal, the Packers can save $19.5 million in cap space by releasing him while eating $4.8 million in dead money according to Over The Cap. While the Packers could negotiate a pay cut to lower that number, it seems unlikely looking at the Packers’ offensive line.

Banks had a disappointing first season in Green Bay, though the Packers would have to eat $20.25 million in dead money if they wanted to cut bait in the second year of his contract. Banks is also two years younger than Jenkins, virtually guaranteeing him to get at least one more season at left guard.

The Packers could also try Jenkins on the right side of the offensive line, but that appears to be filled by Anthony Belton. Belton’s numbers weren’t great, posting a 48.2 overall grade and 29 pressures in 558 total snaps. But he didn’t give up a sack and had just two penalties while bringing a physical style the Packers wanted in the trenches.

Unless the Packers want to try Jenkins at center again, it’s likely they’ll move on. At age 31, it may also be difficult to find another team willing to give him a starting job. It’s a decline that some have seen coming for years and could lead to an unfitting end in Green Bay.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: