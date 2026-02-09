Packers' Top Free-Agent Target Immediately Clear After SBLX

After their Super Bowl dreams came crashing down with a five-game losing streak to end the season, the Green Bay Packers will go into the offseason looking to revive their championship hopes.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has leaned on building his team through the draft for most of his tenure, but he broke tradition last summer making a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons. With the championship window open, it could lead Gutekunst to look for another big move this spring, especially when the free agent market opens next month.

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, those discussions will officially ramp up and it’s clear that Tyler Linderbaum should be their top target as the offseason begins.

The Packers Should Be Aggressive to Land Tyler Linderbaum in Free Agency

Linderbaum is one of the best free agents in this year’s class regardless of position. According to Pro Football Focus, Linderbaum’s overall grade has improved with each season including a career-high 80.3 mark in 2025. He also holds his own in pass blocking with a 4.0% pressure rate during his four years with the Baltimore Ravens, though his calling card has been paving the way for big plays on the ground.

The Iowa product has posted a run-blocking grade over 80 in three of his four seasons with the Ravens. When he failed to reach that mark in 2023, it was still a respectable grade of 78.6.

For a Packers’ rushing attack that went from 4.7 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.1 yards per carry last season, Linderbaum would be a worthy addition. But it also fits into what the Packers have going on across the offensive line.

Green Bay began its OL overhaul last season when they signed Aaron Banks in free agency and moved Elgton Jenkins to center. Both players struggled in their new positions, but Banks is likely to get a second chance and could perform better with an upgrade at center.

The same goes for Anthony Belton, who staked his claim to the starting job at right guard last season. Meanwhile, the Packers could trot out Jordan Morgan and Zach Tom at the tackle spots.

Of course, the one thing that could stop this dream is Linderbaum’s asking price. According to Spotrac, Linderbaum could command $17.7 million per season on the open market and could have several teams willing to pay up. While that’s a lot of money, the Packers could restructure their cap by cutting Jenkins and making an additional move to give Linderbaum the best offer possible from a Super Bowl contender.

This could all be moot if the Ravens decide to use the franchise tag. But with Over The Cap projecting the franchise tag at $27.9 million, it appears they’re willing to let Linderbaum hit the open market.

It would be another deviation from Gutekunst’s free-agent strategy, but it makes sense considering how close the Packers are to contending for a championship. This could be the last big swing that Green Bay needs to truly get itself over the hump again.

