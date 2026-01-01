Sean Rhyan Giving Packers Reason for Pause on Potential Return

The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line has been a contentious topic throughout the 2025 season. While the team invested in a big overhaul by signing Aaron Banks last spring, the rest of the group has been a carousel that keeps spinning due to injuries and putting players in a position where they can’t succeed.

One of the players that has been caught in the blender is interior offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. In the final year of his contract, Rhyan has played center since Elgton Jenkins suffered a lower leg fracture in Week 10. However, his experience in the middle of the offensive line has produced two botched snaps over the past two games, along with some growing concerns about if he truly is starting material.

With those plays playing a key role during Green Bay’s three-game losing streak, and a need to find a bonafide answer at center, it should give the Packers serious questions about Rhyan potentially returning from free agency this offseason.

Sean Rhyan’s Miscues Are Buying His Ticket out of Green Bay

Rhyan’s first miscue at center came during the Packers’ Week 16 loss at the Chicago Bears. With the Packers facing a 4th and 1 at the Chicago 36-yard line in overtime, a miscommunication caused Willis to fumble the snap. Although Emanuel Wilson recovered, he was stopped short of the first down marker, giving the ball back to the Bears and setting them up for the game-winning touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore.

While the botched snap left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, Rhyan got another chance at center last week against the Ravens. This time, it resulted in one of his worst games of the season, posting a 36.7 overall grade and allowing two pressures on 28 pass-rushing snaps.

The grades didn’t do the performance justice as another bad snap by Rhyan in the second quarter sent the football against Willis’s face mask while he was making an audible. Ravens edge rusher Mike Green recovered the fumble at the 30 yard line and the mistake led to a Tyler Loop field goal that put the Packers into an early 20-7 hole.

“[Malik Willis] was canning to another play,” Packers head coach told reporters earlier this week per The Leap’s Jason B Hirschhorn. “We hadn’t even started the cadence yet, and we snapped the ball. …Unfortunately, that sometimes happens when you’re in there with a new quarterback.”

Having Willis at quarterback instead of Jordan Love, who suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bears, could be part of the problem. But Rhyan hasn’t done much to convince the Packers he’s a victim of his circumstances. PFF has given Rhyan a 59.0 overall grade this season and while he’s been serviceable as a backup, he’s been prone to catastrophic plays, allowing 27 pressures including one sack on 434 pass-blocking snaps.

Entering next season, the Packers have to consider finding a full-time center to fill the role. While that brings questions about Jenkins’s future, it could also buy Rhyan a one-way ticket out of Green Bay as the Packers continue their shuffle along the offensive line.

