Packers' Rasheed Walker Seems Like a Future Patriot After Their SB Loss

Rasheed Walker's future is up in the air as the Green Bay Packers prepare to navigate their offseason. Due to the emergence of Jordan Morgan and Walker being scheduled to hit free agency, many Packers fans are beginning to think that they've already seen the last of No. 63 in Titletown.

Even though free agency is still a month away, there is one clear landing spot for the Walker: the New England Patriots.

The Patriots' offensive line was exposed in Sunday's Super Bowl loss, defined by quarterback Drake Maye running for his life and being sacked seven times due to a line that gave him no chance to deliver plays to turn the tide.

With this in mind, it isn't surprising that The Ringer's Diante Lee suggested a potential fit, saying, "Walker is available, kick Campbell inside in 2026."

This makes plenty of sense after rookie LT Will Campbell struggled throughout the 2025 postseason. So often, he would whiff on his assignment or lose far too fast to allow his quarterback to make a play. Campbell is still a promising prospect, but perhaps is a better fit on the inside and would open up a chance for Walker to help stabilize the New England line.

Patriots Make Too Much Sense for Rasheed Walker in Free Agency

Looking at cap space, the Patriots are expected to have $42.7 million in open space, according to OverTheCap. This only furthers the expectation that the tackle will depart Green Bay for New England. Addressing their LT concerns will be an area of focus for the Patriots after throwing Maye to the wolves on the league's biggest stage. Walker is an established name that offers you an early offseason win and would be well within New England's price range.

For the Packers, this would be a great scenario with their former starter getting paid while being removed from the NFC. Not only are you able to turn the page to Morgan, but there isn't any concern that Walker is going to come back to haunt you playing so far out of Green Bay's reach.

Walker can be an important leader on the defending AFC Champions, as he'd take a ton of pressure off Campbell while the Patriots continue to develop him. The pending Packers free agent proved he can be a reliable blocker as the 2025 season progressed, giving up zero sacks in his final four outings after surrendering five in the first 13, per Pro Football Focus.

All of this adds up to making it a very reasonable fit for both sides. One that appears increasingly likely to happen as the Packers appear uninterested in a potential re-signing.

All signs point to the Patriots being one of the top offseason landing spots for Walker, not only based on the clear needs but also the optics for a fan base disheartened after a Super Bowl defeat. A return to Green Bay simply isn't in the cards; however, that won't stop Packers fans from wishing Walker the best in his next endeavor.

