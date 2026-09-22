Ranking the top 5 Brewers with the most to prove in the 2026 MLB Playoffs

With the NL Central clinched and 100 wins in sight, the Milwaukee Brewers are all but bound for a bye in the first round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs. This team was battle-tested in the regular season, overcoming injuries to key players while integrating rookies and empowering talented but unproven players to develop into legitimate contributors for a team that dominated the National League.

Nevertheless, this Brewers team has more left to prove than almost any back-to-back No. 1 seed ever has because of their lackluster track record in the postseason and some of the emerging storylines from the back half of the regular season. The shadow of an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers looms over Milwaukee's impending playoff run.

With the 2026 MLB Playoffs a week away, these are the Brewers with the most to prove in the postseason.

5. Mark Attanasio's last chance to prove his style of ownership works.

The Brewers are in the midst of a regular-season renaissance over the last decade, and owner Mark Attanasio has to feel pretty vindicated with how it's all played out. Milwaukee taxpayers will begrudgingly help fund his ballpark renovations, his team is arguably the best it's ever been, and the Brewers are still one of the less expensive winning teams in the MLB.

But all of that falls apart once again if the team falls short in the postseason. A large segment of Brewers fans are sick of Attanasio's antics, especially after they proclaimed to be buyers at the trade deadline and failed to make any significant additions to the bullpen or batting order.

If the Brewers flop in the Playoffs again, it's on Attanasio to shell out some money to give this fanbase what it deserves. However, he can't be much higher than this on the list because he's a billionaire, so he'll be fine regardless of the outcome.

4. Brice Turang seeks redemption from last year's NLCS meltdown.

We're at the point where Brice Turang is renowned throughout the league as one of, if not the best, second basemen in baseball, but his popularity hasn't grown as much as you'd think. In Milwaukee and among professional analysts, he's generally adored and respected, but only the realest of baseball fans outside of the Brew City know just how good he's been.

He can change that by showing up in the postseason this year after totally falling apart in the Brewers' NLCS sweep by the Dodgers. His strikeout at the end of Game 1 in that series was a real head-scratcher, as he missed an opportunity to hit the game-tying run, finishing the series with one hit in 16 plate appearances, along with six strikeouts. Hopefully, he takes that personally heading into this year's postseason.

3. Kyle Harrison gets a shot to prove his fall-off is a fluke.

This year has been quite strange for Kyle Harrison, who broke out as one of the best young pitchers in baseball early in the season before completely falling off a cliff. A forearm injury and subsequent mechanical issues deteriorated his season, forcing Pat Murphy to bring him out of the bullpen as of late, which changed nothing about his poor performance.

However, it's safe to suspect that Harrison will get more opportunities in relief during the postseason. If he's able to get his act together, he'll earn back his starting spot and regain some of the trust he lost with Brewers fans during his ugly late-season stretch here in Milwaukee.

2. Christian Yelich's playoff stats aren't pretty. It's time to pad them.

In 27 career Playoff games, Brewers legend Christian Yelich has a .218 batting average and 29 strikeouts to 20 RBIs. In the five years that he made the playoffs, he had more strikeouts than hits in four of them. It hasn't always been pretty for Yeli when the lights get the brightest, and at 34 years old, it's hard to say how many more opportunities he'll get.

The Brewers' postseason success won't hinge solely on Yelich's shoulders like it once did, but if he can get hot for a few weeks and put up a vintage performance, there's a chance for the Brewers to go all the way for the first time. This would transform what's already a respected legacy in the MLB.

1. Dustin May has a contract and a legacy on the line in the postseason.

Everyone else on this list is going to be back with the Brewers, probably in the same roles next season. That's not the case for Dustin May, whose short tenure in Milwaukee has left a lot to be desired. Since being traded to the Brew Crew at the MLB Trade Deadline, May has a 5.41 ERA through 31 innings, with three quality starts in eight opportunities.

The former MLB champion was brought in largely for his postseason experience and veteran know-how, so if he's unable to prove himself in the MLB Playoffs, there's a chance that May could be off the Brewers next year and potentially lose the best opportunity he's going to get to achieve greatness and a major payday again in his professional career.