Packers Embarrassingly Fumbled the Jaire Alexander Situation

After nearly six months of tension, the standoff between the Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander came to a close on Monday when the team reportedly released the veteran cornerback. And make no mistake—Green Bay dropped the ball on this one.

The writing was on the wall early in the offseason. The Packers were growing tired of Alexander’s inconsistencies, both in availability and attitude. Over the past four years, he missed 32 out of a possible 76 regular-season games. For a player set to earn $24.6 million in 2025, that’s a tough pill to swallow.

Alexander, for his part, made it clear he wasn’t interested in taking a pay cut—not for the Packers, and not for anyone else. So both sides dug in, waiting for the other to blink.

Green Bay blinked first.

They held onto Alexander, hoping for a trade or a restructured deal. Neither materialized. And now, the team that spent a first-round pick (18th overall) and shelled out $72.5 million walks away with nothing in return. Not even a compensatory pick—especially bitter if Alexander signs with a conference or division rival, which feels like a strong possibility.

By designating the release after June 1, the Packers soften the immediate financial blow, spreading $17 million in dead cap over two years ($7.5 million this season, $9.5 million in 2026). They also gain $36.6 million in cap space over the next two years, bringing this year’s total to a hefty $44.6 million.

That sounds great on paper, but it’s not like the Packers are going on a shopping spree. Most of that money will be earmarked to re-sign their own 2026 free agents. Meanwhile, the on-field product just took a big hit, particularly in a secondary already full of question marks.

With Alexander gone, Green Bay’s top corners are Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Nate Hobbs, with Javon Bullard likely manning the slot. That’s a lot of question marks.

Nixon allowed 50 completions on 87 targets last season (57.5%) for 464 yards and three touchdowns. He’s a dynamo on special teams but has never tallied more than one interception in a season.

Valentine is a solid rotational corner, sure, but he should not be a starter. He allowed a staggering 76.7% completion rate and gave up 10.1 yards per target in 2024.

Then there’s Hobbs, the big addition. But there’s a reason Las Vegas let him walk. Throughout his career, opposing quarterbacks have completed 73.3% of their passes when targeting him. He’s allowed 12 touchdowns and picked off just three passes, and now Green Bay will test him outside after a career in the slot.

And that’s all without mentioning the lack of pass rush. Last season, Green Bay struggled to consistently generate pressure. They let T.J. Slaton walk in free agency and brought in zero proven reinforcements—only two Day 3 picks to the edge.

Now, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have to perform a minor miracle: manufacture a pass rush and patch a shaky secondary without its best player.

The final twist of the knife may come if Alexander lands with a division rival. All three NFC North teams need help at corner, and the idea of him suiting up in purple, navy, or Honolulu blue is enough to make any Packers fan sick.

Sure, the Packers will be fine. They’ve got a promising young core, and they’ll compete for a playoff spot. But “fine” isn’t the goal.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has repeatedly preached urgency—a desire to build a true Super Bowl contender.

It doesn’t feel like urgency. It feels like a team stuck in neutral when the light turns green.

