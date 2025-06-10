Packers WR Trying Out New Position to Stay in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers kicked off their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and will run through June 12. That is the final tune-up before training camp starts next month.

The Packers have used the past couple of months to make some tweaks to the roster, and their biggest departure came on Monday. After months of speculation, Green Bay released CB Jaire Alexander, putting pressure on other players in that room.

The Packers' CB room now is different for 2025, and they are already trying things out in practice. WR Bo Melton was seen taking reps at cornerback on Day 1 of minicamp. Fellow CBs Micah Robinson & Kalen King are out for Tuesday's practice, so Melton decided to play a different position.

The Packers solution at cornerback is… Bo Melton?!?! He’s out working with the CB group.



With Micah Robinson & Kalen King out today, and with the release of Jaire - CB is very thin. pic.twitter.com/2644bt2Ywz — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 10, 2025

Bo Melton Takes Reps at Cornerback on Day 1 of Minicamp Practice

This is a surprise considering that Melton is a wide receiver and has his work cut out for him to make the 53-man roster. The Packers' receiver room is now stacked. They have Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Mecole Hardman, Julian Hicks, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Cornelius Johnson

Romeo Doubs and Savion Williams.

Melton will need to stand out tremendously to stick on this roster, but getting some practice snaps at cornerback is interesting.

Whether or not this is something to watch for this summer remains to be seen, but it's clear Melton is open to doing anything to show the coaching staff what he's capable of doing.

Later on in the practice, Melton went back on the offensive side of the ball. This is likely his best path forward to making the team. He's been around for the last two seasons and even plays on special teams.

He still faces an uphill climb to make the team, but it's obvious he could be willing to play another spot for the betterment of the team.

