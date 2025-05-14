Packers Coach Shuts Down Concerns Around Absent Veteran

With Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers long gone, the team has blissfully avoided ongoing contract drama during the recent offseasons. This appears to be changing with expected starter Elgton Jenkins skipping team workouts over a contract dispute. Jenkins believes his new role demands a higher salary based on the assumed change of responsibilities. Where you side in this interesting debate depends entirely on how you evaluate Jenkins as a starting center.

The veteran's absence was brought up in a presser with Green Bay coach Luke Butkus. The coach quickly shrugged off the lack of offseason reps, building up the lone game Jenkins did play at center. This was a savvy move by a coach who clearly doesn't want to step into the middle of a contract dispute with the veteran offensive lineman. It seems likely this will quickly resolve itself based on the team's high level of need for Jenkins.

Elgton Jenkins is Attempting to Alter His Contract After Being Asked to Change Positions

The comments are exactly the approach you want a coach to take, letting the front office and head coach deal with the absence of Jenkins. The veteran offensive lineman has two years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $ 11 million and $ 18 million each of the next two seasons. This isn't at all far from market value for the top centers in the league.

For a player who is yet to prove himself at a new position, it is a difficult argument to make. Perhaps if Jenkins had a year or more under his belt, there would be a clear case to be made. However, your argument to be paid more is flimsy when it is based on playing a position you're yet to prove you can handle consistently.

As important as Jenkins might be for the Packers, paying the veteran is going to be a difficult decision. The team might have to prove they are willing to move in a different direction and fine the veteran to lock in his return.

The other choice is to give in to the contract demands and attempt to add incentives to the contract that will appease Jenkins without pushing you into a bad cap situation. Regardless of how the team chooses to answer this concern, it is a story Green Bay fans should be keeping a close eye on throughout the summer.

