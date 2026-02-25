Trevon Diggs' Warning Signs Too Large to Overcome for Packers

The Green Bay Packers brought in Trevon Diggs at the end of the 2025 season in hopes of finding surprise production in a secondary dealing with injuries and underwhelming contributors.

Diggs only had two games to attempt to cement his future with the franchise, but didn't make enough of an impact to be a clear re-signing. He was cut from the Packers towards the end of January, and even though a return could be possible when free agency begins next month, it might be in the team's best interest to stay completely clear of him.

Packers Can't Fall for Trevon Diggs' Allure Again

Watching Diggs, it becomes beyond clear that he lacks the explosive speed and ability that helped him lead the league in interceptions early in his career. It has been three years since Diggs was healthy and able to contribute at a high level, and yet he still demands attention due to name recognition and past production.

Both are pointing to the fact that the Packers would be making a huge mistake by bringing Diggs back. He already showed once that he couldn't turn back the clock, and assuming things would be different now that he's going to be older would be foolish.

Furthering this is the fact that Spotrac projects Diggs to garner a deal worth $7.5 million in free agency. During his prime, that would be a steal, but he's far removed from being that player. His last Pro Bowl appearance came in 2022, after all.

Diggs failed to haul in any interceptions during the 2025 season, marking his first season doing so, despite playing 460 defensive snaps between the Packers and Dallas Cowboys. There's no reason to expect that things will improve, especially if he doesn't align with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's vision.

Green Bay has far more enticing options that will come with a cheaper price tag and a more acceptable risk. For Diggs, it frustratingly points to the fact that his market remains overvalued for a player who hasn't been able to produce and will be unquestionably setting his next team up for failure.

No longer can Diggs be relied on in any meaningful role if the Packers are serious about contending for anything of note. This makes it clear that wherever the cornerback lands next, it likely won't be in Titletown, giving Green Bay fans something to monitor when the market opens in two weeks.

