Trevon Diggs Has Serious Appeal to Packers After Sudden Release

The Green Bay Packers are locked into the 7th seed for the NFC postseason. Although they are slammed with a bunch of injuries, they are awaiting their Wild Card opponent, which will be determined after Week 18.

The Packers' CB room has been a major talking point for the entire season, and they may have an addition staring them in the face. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys released cornerback Trevon Diggs, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

NFL Network's Jane Slater added that Diggs spoke to her shortly after his release and revealed he's interested in joining a team that's looking to add another piece for the playoffs.

If he were to get claimed, that team would be responsible for his $472,222 guaranteed game-day check, according to Tom Pelissero. With the Packers looking to make a run in the postseason and having multiple question marks in the secondary, the addition of Diggs could be very appealing.

Trevon Diggs Is a Tempting Name for Packers to Consider

It's been an injury-plagued season for Diggs that has consisted of a concussion and soreness in the same knee he underwent surgery on last offseason. Despite that missed time, he believes he's healthy right now and wants to play a role on a playoff team.

Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are the two starting boundary corners for the Packers, but both guys have struggled for the last couple of weeks. Over the Packers' three-game skid, Nixon has logged two games with a sub-55 overall grade and sub-58 coverage grade on PFF. In addition, he's allowed 548 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

As for Valentine, he has finished with a 54 or lower overall grade and 53 or lower coverage grade on Pro Football Focus over the last two games. It's not a shocker that the Packers will be looking to make some additions to the CB room this offseason, but they could get a jumpstart on that process by adding Diggs.

It also helps Diggs that his former teammate and close friend Micah Parsons is on the roster. Even though Parsons is sidelined with a torn ACL, that relationship is something that makes Green Bay more attractive for Diggs.

This could be a landing spot that makes sense for both sides. Diggs wants to play for a playoff team and help make an impact there, and the Packers need help in the secondary.

Although it's late in the season and he wouldn't have much time to learn the playbook and get acclimated to the scheme, it would be an addition that could help them in the postseason and potentially in 2026 as well.

Green Bay will be searching for additions at cornerback in a few months so it would make sense that they started early with Diggs.

