NFC North Free Agent Could Make Packers Forget All About Trevon Diggs

The Green Bay Packers turned the page on cornerback Trevon Diggs after their postseason ended, mainly due to his bloated contract. Still, that hasn't stopped some Green Bay fans from dreaming about a potential reunion if Diggs were willing to sign a team-friendly deal to prove he can still play at a high level.

That's a deal that could look far less appealing when the Packers look at the free agency options, especially if they give Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin some serious consideration.

Packers' Opportunity to Steal Rock Ya-Sin from Lions Can't Be Ignored

Not only is Ya-Sin presenting a chance to steal from a division rival, but the corner could be signed at an expected bargain projected to sign for $1.3 million, according to Spotrac.

The Lions currently own the sixth-smallest cap space in the NFL, per OverTheCap, while the Packers have around $7.1 million more than their rival. It wouldn't be difficult for Green Bay to put itself in a position to outbid its division rival and steal a key contributor.

For Ya-Sin, it is a chance to play a more stabilized role with a defense that could use secondary reinforcements. This makes sense as a Diggs replacement based on not only Ya-Sin's higher level of play in the 2025 season, but also a lower cost that comes with fewer injury and performance risks.

Ya-Sin presents flexibility for the Packers as well, spending time at both safety and corner, which was the selling point for the Lions. Detroit loved the idea of Ya-Sin being able to play multiple positions while taking up a reserve roster spot. This was well-planned, with the Lions needing to use Ya-Sin in both roles as they continually dealt with injuries in the secondary.

Ya-Sin finished the 2025 season with 36 tackles, five pass breakups, and three pressures. He also allowed a career-low 76.6 passer rating with only one touchdown pass surrendered, according to Pro Football Focus. While Diggs might come with more exciting upside, it's hard to ignore how Ya-Sin might be the better target, especially if he can replicate last year's results on an affordable deal.

Clearly, the Packers must steal from the rival Lions to upgrade the secondary's depth while leaving more cap space for other positional needs. As great as it'd be to have Diggs return, the juice might not be worth the squeeze, especially if his best days are behind him.

That alone makes Ya-Sin someone who should be high on general manager Brian Gutekunst's priority list this offseason.

