Trevon Diggs' Packers Plans Likely on Pause After Playoff Letdown

The fact that the Green Bay Packers claimed Trevon Diggs off waivers after how things ended with the Dallas Cowboys spoke volumes about the level of desperation they had at the time. Now, with a full offseason ahead of them, that may not be the case.

Despite Micah Parsons' endorsement and stamp of approval, it didn't take long before the Packers realized that Diggs couldn't be on the field when it mattered the most. That's why he only played one snap in the Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears. As such, he should know his days in Wisconsin are probably numbered.

The Packers Need to Cut Ties with Trevon Diggs

The Cowboys' decision to move on from Diggs wasn't a surprise. The timing, however, proved that they were done with him, his demeanor, and his lack of production. Either way, he was probably destined to be a free agent this offseason.

While the Packers played him right away, the fact that defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley didn't trust him against the Bears proves what most people already suspected: He's done. He's never going to be the All-Pro-caliber playmaker he once was. He's never been great in coverage, and he doesn't bring anything to the table when he's not forcing turnovers.

The Packers would save a whopping $15 million by cutting him before June 1. That makes this a no-brainer decision, even though the team still clearly needs to bolster its secondary and add more talent to the cornerback room.

Diggs was never supposed to be a long-term solution, and he proved he couldn't even serve as a short-term one. He was a band-aid, with the Packers hoping that he still had some left in the tank and was eager to prove the Cowboys made a mistake and that he wasn't the problem. That wasn't the case.

All in all, Diggs' contract didn't match his production. His Pro Football Focus grade of 59.8 ranked 64th among 118 eligible defensive backs, and he finished the campaign without a single interception, something that was supposed to be his cover letter.

The former Alabama star only made nine appearances this season because of injuries. He gave up 18 catches on 24 targets, which is 'good' for a 75.0 percent catch rate. He also gave up 288 yards and four touchdowns, which is a touchdown every two games. Opposing quarterbacks had a 154.2 passer rating when targeting him, the worst of his career.

The Packers won't miss him one bit. Given his long and well-documented history of power struggles and the recent reports of his behavior off the field, it's hard to think any team will be in a hurry to ink him to a deal, at least to a big contract or as a starter.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: