Trevon Diggs' Packers Return Suddenly Looks Like a Long Shot

One of the more interesting offseason decisions facing the Green Bay Packers is whether or not cornerback Trevon Diggs should return. It appeared a reunion was very possible, even after the Packers cut Diggs due to his highly paid contract earlier this month.

Diggs only played two games with the Packers, but still appeared like a fun wild card to bring back for the 2026 season. However, it seems the chances of a reunion have fallen in the wrong direction with Green Bay's latest move.

On Wednesday evening, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported, "Defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley leaving Packers coaching staff after hire of Bobby Babich to same title, per a league source." Although the move surprised some, it does make sense that new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wants to put his own stamp on the team.

Part of the fallout from the decision to move on from Ansley is likely the Packers moving on from Diggs. If the door was open to run things back, the latest coaching departure is likely to have pushed this door shut.

Trevon Diggs' Packers Return Is Unlikely After Derrick Ansley's Exit

Ansley has ties to Diggs dating back to the corner's days at Alabama. He worked under Nick Saban as the secondary coach and was a key piece of Diggs' transition from wide receiver to cornerback.

The fact that the Packers pushed Ansley out would seemingly end speculation that Diggs could return for the 2026 season. Adding to this is the fact that former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is gone as well, joining the Miami Dolphins as the new head coach.

Diggs has two fewer possible advocates for his Green Bay return and a clear reason to shy away from re-signing after the loss of his coach.

Gannon has already failed as a head coach after being fired by the Arizona Cardinals and is attempting to replace a proven coordinator. That's why it makes sense that he might want to take as few risks as possible, and moving on from Diggs lessens the chance of headaches next season.

Gannon is likely going to make a push only for proven pieces and will be less interested in reclamation projects like Diggs. Parting ways with the veteran CB appears to be permanent now, leaving him to be someone else's issue.

For the Packers, moving on from Diggs is no great loss, even if the defender is a wild card. After allowing a 76.2% completion rate, 17.9 yards per catch, and a 157.2 passer rating between his time in Dallas and Green Bay, Diggs' best days are clearly behind him.

The Packers' focus should be on the upcoming draft as well as adding proven contributors to a secondary that is the one weak link of a strong defense roster. It appears that if Diggs has anything left in the tank, he'll need to prove it outside of Titletown.

