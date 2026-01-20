Trevon Diggs Still Has Path Back to Packers Despite Release

The news concerning the Green Bay Packers has continued, and on Tuesday, another move came on the defensive side. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers are releasing cornerback Trevon Diggs.

This move comes less than a month after the Packers claimed Diggs off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in an effort to bolster the secondary. Although his tenure didn't last long, this move shouldn't come as a surprise, and there's still a pathway for him to return to the Packers in 2026.

Packers Chapter with Trevon Diggs Isn’t Closed

Diggs had a base salary of $14.5 million on the books for 2026, but zero of it was guaranteed. Instead, Green Bay creates $15.5 million in cap space. That made it such an easy decision to let him go, as they can re-sign him at a lower number.

Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS reported on Dec. 31 that the Packers were the only team to claim Diggs, which shows how his value around the league may be perceived. The fact that the Packers wanted to bring him in was worth a dart throw with all the uncertainty they were facing in the secondary to close out the year.

He played in 33 defensive snaps in the Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before playing just one snap in the wild-card round loss to the Chicago Bears. It appears the staff didn't feel confident to throw him out there in the postseason, but he was only in the building for a little over a week at the time.

There's no way the Packers would be willing to have Diggs on the books for $15.5 million for a 2026 season where they need every dollar they can get to improve the roster. Instead, there's a world where they give Diggs a one-year deal that's easily under $10 million.

He has work to do to prove he's still a high-level player in this league since the last three seasons with the Cowboys have been injury-riddled. Diggs still believes he can be impactful in this league, but he'll have to show that on the field. And that's why a one-year prove-it type of deal makes sense for both sides.

One of Diggs' best friends is Micah Parsons, which made this location more desirable. He also played college ball at Alabama with both Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney. Several personal relationships can pull Diggs back to Green Bay. In addition to that, a starting spot in the cornerback room is open.

The trio of Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, and Nate Hobbs didn't do enough to lock down a starting job for the 2026 season, as the Packers will add competition to that room. There's plenty of room for Diggs to return next season, but it will come down to the money, and the window is certainly there.

