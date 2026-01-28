Jeff Hafley's Love for Nate Hobbs Might Lead to Packers Trade Dream

To say that the Nate Hobbs experiment was underwhelming this season would be a massive understatement. The Green Bay Packers signed him to a four-year, $80 million contract in the offseason, and that now looks like either the worst or one of the worst contracts on the roster.

Fortunately for them, new Miami Dolphins head coach and former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley may not feel the same way. Now that he's going to run his own team, Hafley could give head coach Matt LaFleur's team one last helping hand by helping solve Green Bay's Hobbs problem.

Jeff Hafley Might Be Packers' Solution to Nate Hobbs Woes

Hafley was Hobbs' biggest and most vocal supporter this season. Dating back to when the team signed him, the defensive coordinator raved about his ability to play inside and outside, even if the results didn't match expectations.

"(Hobbs) is competitive, he's tough, he is physical, he plays the game fast. You can tell he loves it. It just jumps off the tape," Hafley said in May 2025, via Packers Wire's Zach Kruse. "I don't know if you guys watched any of it, but it certainly jumps off the tape the way the guy plays. And he's been a great addition, and he does give you that versatility where you can move him around. And again, I'm a big fan of that."

Despite Hafley's praise, Hobbs was one of the weakest links on the team early in the season. He was constantly exposed in games against the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals. Even so, Hafley reaffirmed his admiration for him by continuing to trot Hobbs out there until he couldn't.

Ultimately, Hobbs made just eleven appearances (five starts). He finished his first season at Lambeau Field with 27 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles, and a couple of passes defensed. He didn't record a single interception as he allowed career-worst stats regarding passer rating (125.3) and yards per catch (14.1) allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

With a new defensive coordinator in town, the Packers may not have much use for Hobbs anymore, and he's making way too much money to play exclusively on special teams. That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst should see if the Dolphins are interested in a deal, as Hafley's love for Hobbs might still be burning bright.

Besides, the Dolphins hired former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan to be their next general manager. There should be amicable relationships between both organizations, and it's not unusual to see players follow their former coaches once they land another job.

The Packers would be thrilled to get Hobbs' albatross contract off the books while also getting something in return. They must address their shaky secondary in the offseason, and anything they can get from one of their weakest links will be a big win.

And if Hafley can help make that happen, Green Bay fans will have another reason to be fond of their former defensive coordinator.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: