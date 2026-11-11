There's a silver lining to the Packers' silent NFL Trade Deadline approach

Well, that wasn't the exciting NFL Trade Deadline that Green Bay Packers fans were hoping for. As their team sits at the bottom of a crowded race for supremacy over the NFC North, many wondered if the Packers would take an aggressive approach and try to bolster their roster for a postseason push.

That never came to fruition as Green Bay allowed the NFL Trade Deadline to pass at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday without making a move in one of the busiest times for in-season trades. While that might've hurt the Packers fans who were daydreaming about some exciting moves by the Green and Gold, it might not be such a bad thing after all.

Having won five of their last six games, the Packers have an advantage that many of the teams swapping players and dealing draft picks don't have through the rest of the season.

Continuity matters, and the Green Bay Packers have plenty of it following a quiet NFL Trade Deadline.

Sometimes, the best move that a team could make is no move at all. That's the approach we're seeing from GM Brian Gutekunst at this year's deadline, as the Packers decided they were better off holding onto their draft assets and young talent instead of making an all-in move right now. Whereas many competitors waited until now to address their positions of need, the Packers were busy in the offseason getting ahead of it.

Green Bay has managed to improve in almost every category through the course of the season. An up-and-down defense has evolved into a truly elite group, and that's before even getting its best player, Micah Parsons, back from his ACL tear. The offense has been dynamite, with Jordan Love putting up an MVP-caliber campaign while the wide receiver duo of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each rank Top Four in receiving yards this season.

Even their biggest area of concern, the offensive line, has shown marginal improvement week-by-week, largely because this group is growing closer and wiser together with more reps. Although it would've been helpful to add some depth to a seriously injured frontline, it's understandable to be afraid of adding another wrinkle to that group. Maybe they'll come to regret it, or maybe this group will continue to improve in protection.

The running back market was extremely limited as well. The reported asking price for Colts star Jonathan Taylor was too rich not only for Green Bay's liking, but also for anyone to pull the trigger on a deal. In fact, no running backs were traded during the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, signalling that the price was too high on any of the potential targets that the Packers could've tried for.

In the end, this Packers team is trending in the exact right direction, so maybe leaving the lineup alone and letting it continue the trend is what they need to get back into the playoff picture.