The NFL Trade Deadline is approaching at 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 10th, so the Green Bay Packers have very little time left to go make a splash. Holding strong with a 6-3 record coming off a tremendous victory over the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots, the Packers are trending in the right direction despite the hurdles posed by the rest of the NFC North.

If they were to go star hunting at the last minute, there are a few areas of need where Packers fans would love to see their favorite team chase after a big name. That's not to say these are the most likely players to target, but they are the players who would make fans absolutely lose their minds with excitement as they prepare for the second half of what's been a turbulent season.

We'll start with the most obvious trade target, and then move on to a few more names you might not have expected to be in the mix:

1. Jonathan Taylor clearly leads Packers fans' 2026 NFL Trade Deadline Wishlist, and for good reason.

You mean to tell me that just as former Wisconsin star and current Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is saying formal goodbyes to the fan base in the media, the Green Bay Packers' only viable running back so far this season, Josh Jacobs, injured his hand? What are the odds of that?

We here at Dairyland Express have been daydreaming over Taylor's fit with the Green and Gold for months, but not just because of what he brings to the table as a player, but for who he is as a person and what he has meant to Wisconsin over the years. There's no reason to belabor the point, although I will reiterate that Taylor has the second-most scrimmage yards of any running back since this decade started (9,943, 2nd only to Derrick Henry). A Taylor trade would be awesome for the team, fanbase, and state of Wisconsin alike.

2. Jordyn Brooks is the sleeper pick for the Packers at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Miami Dolphins haven't featured very heavily in the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline chatter, largely because it's a team without a lot of talent that other teams would be interested in. But if the Packers want to elevate from a very good defense to the best in the NFL, the addition of a linebacker like Miami's Jordyn Brooks would be the way to do it.

Brooks is one of the best tacklers and run stoppers in football, and has been for the last several years. The 29-year-old started his career racking up numbers in Seattle before he signed with Miami in free agency, and has four seasons with 140+ tackles. He's on pace for about 160 this year, and has been a model of consistency and health over the last five years. He'd add a pillar to the Packers' defensive coverage who would change their entire outlook moving forward.

3. Green Bay could transform its offensive line by trading for Landon Dickerson at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline.

It's been a rotating cast of characters on the offensive line for the Green Bay Packers this year, and while they are showing significant improvement from where they started this season, the job is far from done. If the Packers were to take an aggressive approach, they could seek a trade for Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson to bring a former Super Bowl Champion into the mix.

Dickerson hasn't been as good as we're used to this year, but that, combined with a rare opportunity to steal a key member of the ailing Eagles' O-Line, might be enough to pull the trigger. He'd provide an upgrade from Aaron Banks, who just allowed a sack, a QB hit, and two hurries against New England.