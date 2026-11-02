A Jonathan Taylor trade is the Packers' best pathway to move on from Josh Jacobs

Less than 10 days out from the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, rumors are heating up across the league in what NFL Insider Jordan Schultz is expecting to be "even crazier than anticipated" given trade chatter throughout the league and the caliber of the players involved. That means the Green Bay Packers have a real chance to acquire a superstar talent in the next 10 days, and there's no better fit for their current situation than superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, 27, has spent his entire NFL career with an Indianapolis Colts organization that's now going through a restructuring, both on and off the field. They already traded a pair of fan favorites, DeForest Buckner, to the San Francisco 49ers, and a franchise legend, Quenton Nelson, to the Seattle Seahawks.

Schultz also reported that "sources do believe a trade is leaning to be more likely than not at this point," and that Green Bay is one of the teams that checked in about his availability. If the Packers have already placed the call, as we suggested they should, they know what bringing Taylor back to Wisconsin would mean to the fans and for the player.

But the real deciding factor in this move has less to do with Taylor and more to do with their current starting running back, Josh Jacobs.

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to right a wrong by cutting Josh Jacobs and trading for Jonathan Taylor.

Strictly from a football perspective, Taylor is a better back than Jacobs, and that's really saying something, because Jacobs is quite talented himself. Taylor has been in unfavorable situations before and has never dropped below 4.2 yards per carry in a season. Jacobs, now facing adversity on and off the field, is down to 2.4 yards per carry for Green Bay since returning to the field.

Far more importantly, however, is what's going on with Jacobs off the field. After submitting a no-contest plea to two misdemeanors for battery and criminal damage to property in a domestic dispute, newly released court records show three more women came forward as part of the investigation to report alleged past domestic incidents involving Jacobs. In every one of them, he is accused of both physical and verbal/emotional abuse.

That's not the type of individual the Packers should want to proudly employ, while Taylor, on the other hand, has a sterling record everywhere he's been. He's an active member of the communities he becomes part of, a charitable individual, and, by most public accounts, a man of high character with strong morals.

So not only would the Packers be getting a better player at one of the most crucial positions in the sport, but if these accusations are true, a better person, too. Sure, it'd probably cost them some draft capital, but it would also turn the tide of the season both in the public eye and by adding a dynamic playmaker who could transform the running game in Green Bay.