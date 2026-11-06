4 realistic Packers trade targets ahead of the trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers have looked much better in recent weeks after a sloppy start to the season. The offensive line is looking somewhat better, and while the running game is still a concern, this team might still have a chance.

That said, 'might' just isn't good enough in the stacked NFC North. This division is absolutely brutal, and with no margin for error and a 1-2 divisional record, general manager Brian Gutekunst has to get to work.

Considering that, and judging by how the rest of the league-wide picture is shaping up, this team might have more than enough options to address their most glaring issues. Let's talk about four realistic trade targets they should go after.

4 no-brainer trade targets for the Green Bay Packers

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs has already let the slumping Indianapolis Colts know he wants out, and he certainly played like that in his last game with the team. He's on an expiring deal, and he's unlikely to be back with a new regime.

He's one of the league's most reliable slot receivers, especially on third down. The Packers have two explosive weapons with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, but they're another injury away from a crisis at the position.

Dawand Jones, OT, Cleveland Browns

While the interior of the offensive line has been better after some additions, both tackles have struggled mightily. There might still be hope for Anthony Belton, but Jordan Morgan is all but a lost cause by now.

Considering that, they might want to inquire about Dawand Jones' availability. He has extensive experience at both tackle spots, and he brings a jumbo presence to the trenches to handle more physical and bruising defensive lines.

Spencer Shrader, K, Indianapolis Colts

Unsurprisingly, another Colt makes this list. The Packers have a kicker problem again, and they shouldn't keep giving Trey Smack opportunities to miss kicks and leave points on the table; it's time to make a move.

Spencer Shrader won the Colts' tough kicker competition in training camp but, like Downs, he'll also be a free agent at the end of the season. They desperately need assets to kick off the post-Chris Ballard era.

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

With all the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs' availability, the Packers must add a bonafide running back to the mix. Jonathan Taylor might not be available or feasible because of his steep contract, but Tony Pollard makes perfect sense.

The ever-struggling Tennessee Titans aren't going anywhere this season. Pollard has extensive experience as a workhorse back and is the elusive, home-run-hitting big-play back this offense needs to get something going on the ground.