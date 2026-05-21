The Milwaukee Bucks have a secret weapon overseas who could change everything

When a player gets stashed overseas after being selected in the NBA Draft, they tend to become an afterthought. In most cases, draft-and-stash scenarios don't work out and often become a piece of the Cliff Notes for minor, cost-cutting trades. That isn't likely to be the case for the Milwaukee Bucks' second-round selection from 2025, Bogoljub Marković.

A 20-year-old Serbian forward playing for KK Mega Basket of the ABA league, Marković was picked 47th overall by the Bucks almost a year ago. However, when going all in on a 'Point Giannis' lineup, Milwaukee decided their draft selection would be better off staying overseas than making the trip to America's Dairyland to ride the bench. But if the season he just completed proves anything, it's that Milwaukee had great foresight picking him when they did.

Marković averaged 18.2 points and a league-best 9.1 rebounds per game, earning the ABA League MVP and Top Prospect awards in the process. Before that, he was also a gold medalist in the FIFA U-18 European Championship back in 2023, and averaged eight points and four assists in five Summer League games with the Bucks last year.

One way or another, Marković is destined for a bigger role in his basketball career and eventually, the opportunity to prove that he belongs in the NBA. Depending on how this summer goes, that chance could reveal itself sooner than later.

Bogoljub Marković has a chance to be a vital piece of the Milwaukee Bucks' young core moving forward.

Although it remains unclear whether Marković will come to the United States to join the Bucks next year, there's no doubt that his performance in the ABA will force general manager Jon Horst into a difficult decision this summer. There's an expectation that he may rejoin the team for Summer League again in a few months, which could definitively sway that decision in either direction.

It didn't make sense to include Marković on the final roster last season as the team bought into a veteran focus through most of its free-agent activity. There didn't appear to be space for a gangly, unproven teen to find his way in the NBA on a roster with true championship aspirations.

Had they known the shape that this season would take, maybe the Milwaukee Bucks would've brought him in sooner. Nonetheless, the future of the franchise will be determined by the activity that takes place during the next few weeks. There's an argument to be made that either way, Marković fits into that story.

If this is the dawn of a new era for the Milwaukee Bucks, why not bring along one of your most promising draft selections of the 2020s for the ride? And if Giannis decides to stay with the franchise that drafted him in hopes of reshaping a championship contender, Marković is the type of promising, young, cost-controlled talent you need in order to make the ship float.

I wouldn't anticipate any resolution on Marković's NBA future until after we see what trades take place and where Milwaukee's priorities lie in free agency. It's a decision that could extend through training camp, should he receive the opportunity to attend.

Nonetheless, Marković has an opportunity to become a special player as he continues to develop, and the Bucks should take that possibility very seriously as they plan out the future of the franchise.