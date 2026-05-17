4 Bucks who might've already played their final game in Milwaukee

After being one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season, radical changes await the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers has already been replaced, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already on the trade block, but the changes will not stop there. With several looming free agents and trade candidates, which Bucks will play on a different team next season?

1. Gary Trent Jr.

The veteran shooting guard had a down year after playing very well in his first season in Milwaukee. Trent fell out of favor in the second half of the season, even receiving a few DNP-Coach's Decisions. Next season, he will look to bounce back, but whether that will be in Milwaukee under Taylor Jenkins or elsewhere remains to be seen.

The 27-year-old sharpshooter has a $3.8 million player option for next season. If he wants a fresh start out of Milwaukee, he can opt in and be a trade candidate or opt out and sign elsewhere as a free agent.

2. Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter has a player option for $5.3 million next season, so he could certainly exercise it and stay in Milwaukee for another year. The more likely scenario, however, is for him to turn it down to sign a more lucrative, long-term extension.

Ever since arriving in Milwaukee, the 26-year-old guard has exceeded expectations on the court. The only problem is that he only played 38 games, missed the final month of the season, and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in April. Considering that he outplayed his player option last season and he is coming off surgery, he will have all the more reason to lock in more guaranteed money.

With the emergence of Ryan Rollins, the Bucks don't desperately need KPJ. They would presumably rather pay Rollins than Porter, which could force the latter to sign elsewhere when he opts out.

3. Myles Turner

If the Bucks are entering a rebuild this offseason, it makes little sense to hold onto Myles Turner. The 30-year-old center is the second-highest-paid player on the roster and is due $26.5 million for next season. While he still has some trade value, it behooves the Bucks to trade him for future assets.

There are other well-paid veterans on the roster, like Bobby Portis and Kyle Kuzma. Portis has a special place in Milwaukee, and fans would want to see him stay. Kuzma will generate no interest on the trade market after the season he just had. So, trading Turner may be the only other way besides an Antetokounmpo trade for the Bucks to get some draft capital back.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

This one obviously hurts. Arguably the greatest Buck of all-time, Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee is likely coming to an end this summer.

While there is no guarantee that the Bucks will find an offer that satisfies what they are looking for and what Giannis prioritizes, signs are pointing towards the Greek Freak's exit.

With where the Bucks are as a franchise and where Giannis is in his career, an amicable divorce may be the best route for both sides. As painful as it is for Bucks fans, seeing the 31-year-old superstar on a relevant playoff team while he is still at his peak would be better for basketball.