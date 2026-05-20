NBA Draft rumors hint at what Bucks covet most in a potential Giannis trade

For the first time in a decade, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed into the NBA Draft with a lottery pick of their own. After making it abundantly clear they are exploring all avenues to improve the team, the Bucks' scouting staff and front office decision-makers are working tirelessly to ensure they have all the intel they need to make the right pick, should they stay at No. 10.

However, according to a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, it appears the Bucks are doing more than just surveying options at the 10th pick. Woo's sources with rival teams suggest the Milwaukee Bucks' front office is operating in the pre-draft process as if it'll have multiple selections to use in this year's draft — a puzzling outcome considering they possess no other firsts, and Boston controls their second-round pick.

Whether they are simply preparing for all outcomes or have a trick up their sleeve is to be determined, but unless they're able to convince another team to give up a first-round pick for one of Myles Turner, Bobby Portis, or Kevin Porter Jr., it seems like Milwaukee is preparing for life after Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the Milwaukee Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they'll likely prioritize NBA Draft picks over established players.

It would make sense for Bucks general managerJon Horst to replenish the franchise's war chest if he and ownership decide to trade Giannis. Throughout his prime, which launched more quickly and unexpectedly than most, Giannis has been surrounded by marquee, complementary talent. To keep up with his star players' drive to compete, Horst had to trade most of his available draft picks over the last several years.

In fairness, drafting is probably Horst's biggest weakness as a GM. Milwaukee has only hit on a handful of picks during the last decade, finding more success in undrafted free agents than in the back half of the first round. However, when building for the future, it's vital to bring in young, cost-controlled talent to bolster your roster and provide spending flexibility for free agency.

Each of the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round picks through 2031 is tied up in swaps or outright belongs to another team. Many of their second-round selections are also gone as part of marginal trades to upgrade the roster around Giannis. In this second apron era, teams are less willing than ever to give up their firsts, making the opportunity to acquire a new set of high-ranked draft picks a rare opportunity for Milwaukee — just as it'd be a rare opportunity for some lucky franchise to add Giannis.

In every story I've published about this Giannis trade saga, I try to get the same point across: Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks still want the same thing. In an ideal world, there is no trade, Giannis signs a max extension this summer and both parties focus on building another title contender in the Brew City.

However, at some point, rubber has to meet the road. In doing his due diligence, Horst is making sure the Bucks are prepared for any scenario at the NBA Draft, including the possibility that Giannis forces their hand, and the team winds up with a haul of future draft picks. That doesn't mean the possibility of Giannis' return to Milwaukee is over, but enough evidence is mounting to at least push it that way.

With that said, it's only right for Horst and his team to make sure they are prepared to make an extra pick. Team leadership seems to be taking a hard stance, with co-owner Jimmy Haslam effectively giving Giannis an ultimatum to request a trade or commit by the NBA Draft. As all parties consider their place in that proposition, Horst and his crew are doing the best job they possibly can to position Milwaukee and its fans for the long haul. You can't blame him for staying ready for anything.