Savion Williams Returns to Packers Practice Facing a Bitter Truth

The Green Bay Packers are coming down the final stretch of the season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC within reach. With a big game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, the Packers seem to be growing stronger as the playoffs approach, and that includes the return of rookie wide receiver Savion Williams.

Selected in the third round of April’s draft, Williams’s skill set is something the Packers could use going forward. But as Packers team editor Mike Spofford reported, Williams returned to practice on Tuesday, and the rookie is likely to realize a bitter truth that he may have a hard time getting on the field.

Savion Williams is Coming Back to Packers Without a Clear Role

Williams may be trending towards playing against the Broncos, but he’s returning to a different situation than the one the Packers had when he missed time with a nagging foot injury over the past two weeks. While Williams is best suited for a gadget role at this stage of his career, those touches may not be available after Jayden Reed returned from a foot injury and a broken collarbone in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Reed was heavily involved in the game plan against Chicago, catching all four of his targets for 31 yards and carrying the ball twice for 22 yards. The third-year playmaker has held a similar role throughout his career, with 126 career receptions and 33 carries, putting together a redundant role compared to Williams’s skill set.

Even if those touches were available, there’s no guarantee that Matt LaFleur would be keen on getting the rookie involved. Fellow rookie classmate Matthew Golden has had his own struggles on the field, unable to receive targets while battling through wrist and shoulder injuries. While Golden has learned that the details matter in his quest for playing time, Williams has done so without the aid of practice time, leaving him waiting for his opportunity.

With Christian Watson thriving as the Packers’ top option following his return from a torn ACL and Reed filling the No. 2 role, there aren't many touches to give to the rest of the roster. Even a veteran like Romeo Doubs and an emerging player like Dontayvion Wicks have had their issues trying to get the ball, which looks like a disastrous scenario for a pair of rookies that LaFleur does not trust.

Put it together, and Williams could be spending most of his return on Sunday on the sidelines and wondering what he has to do to get on the field down the final stretch of the season.

