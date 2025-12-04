Romeo Doubs' Recent Slump Actually Sets Up His Packers Return

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a terrific start to the 2025 season, performing as the team's WR1 through September and October. Unfortunately, his performance has fallen off as of late, tallying only 11 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in the last four games, potentially icing him out of a big-time contract he's hoping to land this offseason. Although the Packers don't want to see him slow down, his recent slump might help

If Doubs' woes continue, he's unlikely to demand top dollar when he hits free agency in March. That would allow Green Bay to pay him less than $12.1 million annual market value Spotrac lists him at, using any saved money elsewhere to help bolster the lineup.

While some see Doubs as expendable this offseason because of Christian Watson and Dontayion Wicks' emergence, and there was definitely a strong push to have him sent elsewhere at the NFL trade deadline in early November, the former 2022 fourth-round pick may be had at a discount.

Romeo Doubs' Slump Will Help Packers Re-Sign Him

The idea of re-signing Doubs for less than expected is great news after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler claimed then that the Packers' WR had played his way out of a cheap deal back in mid-November.

"Green Bay could bring him back, but that might be a challenge this close to free agency," Fowler wrote. "He has played his way out of a bargain deal, serving as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver throughout the first 10 weeks. Though teams don't consider Doubs the type of field stretcher who must be double-teamed consistently, he gets open, he's tough, and he's sure-handed."

There were ideas of Doubs going for as much as $14 million and up, but Doubs might be actively losing money as we speak. Doubs hasn't broken 25 yards in the Packers' last two matchups, and continuing that slump will make his asking price (or, rather, what Green Bay is willing to pay) go down.

Doubs stepped up and shouldered a load for the Packers in a season where last year's WR1, Jayden Reed, and tight end Tucker Kraft have been mostly absent, but that hasn't been the case recently. There's plenty of time for that to change between now and the end of the season (whether that's after Week 18 or a long Super Bowl run), but Doubs hasn't given any signs that a turnaround is near.

Needless to say, it'll be interesting to see how the rest of the year shakes out for Doubs. If he returns to his early-season form, he might be too pricy to retain. But if not, and he continues to put up duds, the Packers will have an easier time re-signing him. At least, if their interest doesn't fade.

