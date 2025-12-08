Matthew Golden's Rookie Season Is Officially a Lost Cause for Packers

The Green Bay Packers earned another pivotal win in Week 14, defeating the Chicago Bears 28-21 on Sunday night. The win helped the Packers improve to 9-3-1 on the season and has them a half-game behind the No. 1 seed in the NFC behind the 10-3 Los Angeles Rams, adding even more importance to the franchise's four remaining games.

With a win over their hated rivals from Chicago, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. But that may not be the case for rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Golden had another quiet afternoon against the Bears, getting just one target and not recording a reception or carry in the victory. He also played a team-low five offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which was fewer than the likes of the returning Jayden Reed (25) and sparsely-used Bo Melton (nine).

Although Golden came into the season with high expectations, it may be time to admit that his rookie season is becoming a lost cause, and the best path forward might be to regroup for a strong sophomore campaign.

Matthew Golden Has Officially Vanished From the Packers’ Offense

Golden was the wide receiver taken by the Packers in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002, but he hasn’t been able to make an immediate impact with 24 catches for 286 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games. While he had 18 catches for 249 yards in his first six games, he has just six catches for 37 yards over his past four games.

Injuries have played a role in Golden’s troubles, as shoulder and wrist injuries have sidelined him at times. Although head coach Matt LaFleur commended his “mental toughness” for playing through those issues, he also has been part of the problem, refusing to manufacture touches and opting to spread the wealth through the rest of the receiver room.

Golden’s play-calling issues aren't unique, as Romeo Doubs has seen a similar decline. But he’s also watched as Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton, who were playing cornerback one month ago, have leaped him on the depth chart. The returns of Christian Watson and Reed have also siphoned targets away from Golden, leaving him running cardio on most Sundays with limited production.

The Packers love taking a draft-and-develop strategy with their players, meaning that Golden could be going through the same growing pains many players have experienced in Green Bay during the LaFleur/Brian Gutekunst era. But it’s also concerning, considering a player who drew a WrestleMania-caliber pop at the draft hasn’t been able to carve out a role.

There is some hope that Golden can have a better 2026 as Doubs could be on the way out with his contract expiring. But the best approach right now may be to heal up and look forward to making an impact next season.

