Savion Williams Is Falling Further Into Obscurity for Packers

After impressive back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers are back at the top in the NFC North. To make matters even better for Packers fans is the fact that their wide receiver room is finally at full strength. After Jayden Reed's return to action on Sunday, the Packers have an abundance of quality pass-catchers, which means that a couple of playmakers will be squeezed out.

Matthew Golden's lack of involvement against the Bears was certainly noteworthy as the talented rookie finished with five offensive snaps and just one target. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Bo Melton were all more involved than the Packers' first-round pick. Perhaps Golden's wrist injury that forced him to sit out the previous two games played a part, but it's certainly not a good sign for the young receiver.

But as gloomy as things appear to be for Golden's immediate outlook, even worse are Savion Williams' prospects.

Savion Williams Is Slowly Becoming a Lost Cause for Packers

Williams was inactive in Week 14 as he didn't participate in practice all week with a foot injury. After missing two straight games, in which the Packers' offense looked dynamic, it's safe to say that his chances of a significant role in the offense have seriously diminished. The third-round pick has fallen precipitously in the WR pecking order in Green Bay, and as long as the receiver room stays healthy, the snaps will be hard to come by for Williams.

Upon his return from an extended absence, Reed immediately played a significant role in the Packers' passing game. He played most of his snaps in the slot, while Doubs was the X, and Watson the top outside receiver, per Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon. Reed was used as a gadget receiver, getting the ball in the open field and showcasing how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands.

That is how the Packers were using Williams when he was part of the offense. With Reed back, the opportunities for the rookie will be few and far between, which brings questions about the future of the WR room in Titletown.

The Packers have the most crowded wide receiver rotation in the NFL. Without a true WR1, the ball gets spread out. But, with even Golden getting squeezed out, what chance does Williams have? Unless the Packers revamp their rotation entirely by letting Doubs and Melton walk in free agency or trading away Wicks, Williams should be considered to be on thin ice ahead of the offseason.

