Robert Saleh Could Sabotage Packers' Al Harris Plans

The Green Bay Packers continue to search for a defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley left to become the Miami Dolphins' next head coach. While it’s been less than a week since the position officially became available, the Packers’ search has already seen plenty of wrinkles as they look to maintain the championship-level displayed by the group during 2025 before Micah Parsons’s injury.

The latest chapter came on Friday morning when NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that Chicago Bears defensive backs and passing game coordinator Al Harris is scheduled to interview with the Tennessee Titans for their defensive coordinator opening.

It’s not surprising that Harris, who interviewed with the Packers this week and has also interviewed for DC positions with the Dallas Cowboys (filled by Christian Parker on Thursday) and Washington Commanders this offseason, got another opportunity in Tennessee. But it is a little surprising considering Robert Saleh is the man pulling the strings and may pull the rug out from Matt LaFleur and his plans to build his coaching staff.

Packers Could Be Headed for Another DC Snub Thanks to Robert Saleh

The Titans will be Saleh’s second chance as an NFL head coach after getting fired by the New York Jets in October 2024. Shortly after being dismissed, Saleh spent time as a defensive consultant for the Packers as they earned a spot in the 2024 playoffs. That stint helped him reunite with Kyle Shanahan as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator this season and now has him assembling his own staff as he looks to rebuild the 3-14 Titans.

This doesn’t look more appealing than the Green Bay job on the surface. The Packers were a top-10 unit before Parsons was lost for the season with a torn ACL, and still have the bones of a stout front seven with Parsons and Devontae Wyatt returning from injury next season. The Packers also have a stable of young defensive linemen, including Collin Oliver and Barryn Sorrell, which means Harris would primarily need to improve a secondary that struggled to generate turnovers and interceptions a year ago.

Mix in Harris’s ties as a Packer Hall of Famer, and he may be the favorite among Packers fans to get the job. But there are also benefits to working under Saleh in Tennessee.

For starters, Saleh told reporters he plans to be the defensive playcaller with the Titans, which is a role he didn’t handle during his failed tenure with the Jets. While calling plays is something that makes any job more attractive, it could be a way for Harris to slow-play his development as a coach, learning from Saleh and taking that knowledge to his next opportunity.

There’s also the benefit of moulding the defense in the way he wants. Saleh may have final say on defensive personnel, but Harris could add his two cents and create a defense that fits his strengths as a head coach, as opposed to shoehorning his style in Green Bay.

All of this adds to what could be another snub for the Packers, who have also interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as part of the process. Green Bay could also be waiting on Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonard to become available, but that may not happen if the Broncos advance to the Super Bowl this weekend.

If Saleh’s pitch is intriguing to Harris, it could lead to another dead end where the Packers have to go another route to find their next defensive coordinator.

