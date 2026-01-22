Packers Shouldn’t Waste Time with Daronte Jones as DC Jobs Dwindle

The Green Bay Packers have cast a wide net in their search for a new defensive coordinator. They have interviewed a long list of candidates, including Chicago Bears defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Al Harris and Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard. They also spoke with Minnesota Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones.

On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dallas Cowboys are hiring Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator. The now-former Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and DBs coach was another name that spoke to the Packers, but he decided to head elsewhere.

As the defensive coordinator openings around the league start to get filled up, the Packers would be wise to lock down Jones as their DC.

Packers Should Lock Down Daronte Jones as Their DC

Jones was a name that has gotten some positive reviews this coaching cycle. Aside from Green Bay, he interviewed with the Jets and Cowboys. As a matter of fact, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed that Jones had a real chance of landing the Cowboys' job.

Throughout this process, Jones has impressed teams with his communication and confidence in the message that he was preaching. Although he wasn't a defensive coordinator in the NFL before, he has the necessary skillset needed to thrive in that role.

He's been the No. 2 for Minnesota under Brian Flores, which has one of the top defenses in the league. This past season, the Vikings ranked third in total defense (282.6), second in pass defense (158.5), and seventh in scoring defense (19.6). In addition, they were tied for fourth in the NFL in team sacks (49).

The Vikings' defense is known for being an aggressive, attacking group that has given teams trouble. Considering the talent that Green Bay has on this defense, Jones would be a nice hire. Bringing him on would weaken a division rival while adding a coach who is garnering a lot of attention around the league.

The New York Jets, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders appear to be other DC openings in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins will also need defensive coordinators, but Robert Saleh and Jeff Hafley plan to call the defensive plays. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals are still searching for their head coach and have work to do there first. It's also worth mentioning that Anthony Weaver appears to be the favorite for the Giants' job, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Green Bay is losing leveage but they are the best option on the market. It doesn't mean candidates will wait around, though. In order to get one of the best available coaches, Green Bay needs to close the deal on Jones, as the DC openings will continue to decrease in the coming days.

The Packers also like Leonhard, but he's on the Broncos coaching staff. Since they are still in the playoffs, they can't have an in-person interview until Super Bowl week, after the season concludes, or when Denver gets eliminated. While he could be their top option, it's risky business to wait that long for a coach, as there's no guarantee he'll take the job.

As for Jones, that wouldn't be the case, making him that more appealing.

