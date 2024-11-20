Packers Reveal Robert Saleh Played Big Part in Week 11 Win
By Joe Summers
The Packers made a splashy move when they added former Jets head coach Robert Saleh to the staff. He's a good friend of Matt LaFleur's and seemingly already made a major impact during Green Bay's Week 11 win over the Bears.
Jordan Love unfurled a gorgeous pass to Christian Watson for a 25-yard completion to help seal the win. According to a new report, the play concept came directly from Saleh.
After watching the Jets' season fall apart following Saleh's firing, it appears the Packers made a fantastic decision to hire him.
Former Jets HC Robert Saleh Played Major Role in Packers' Week 11 Win
Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur told reporters that Saleh suggested the play. Watson wound up with his best game of the 2024 season, catching four passes for 150 yards while routinely stretching the defense to create easier plays underneath.
Saleh is known as a defensive coach, though clearly has some chops on the offensive end as well. LaFleur is considered a genius on that end, though even he had to give Saleh his recognition.
Green Bay sits at 7-3 with a critical game against the 49ers waiting in Week 12. The Packers are only third in the NFC North, yet they're clearly a team capable of winning the NFC and making a deep run in the postseason.
Adding Saleh has made a tangible impact that can be felt across the roster. One team's trash is another team's treasure, and it's obvious the Jets organization can't be trusted to figure out which is which.
The Packers' brass can be trusted, hence the quick benefit Saleh provided to the roster. This play helped turn the tides of a one-point win and all fans should be grateful that Green Bay welcomed Saleh into the building with open arms.
