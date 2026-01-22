Al Harris Is Packers' Perfect Solution to Replace Jeff Hafley

The Green Bay Packers could use a familiar face right now. With defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley leaving for the Miami Dolphins, they have one major coaching staff vacancy to fill, and they could turn to a franchise great to solve it.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Packers met with Al Harris. A former star at Lambeau Field and former Packers Hall of Famer, he's currently the Chicago Bears' defensive back coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Al Harris is a Match Made in Heaven For The Packers

There's no downside to hiring Harris. Not only would he give the Packers a much-needed boost, but poaching him away from the Bears would be a classy way to stick it to Ben Johnson. Also, there's a nostalgia factor that comes with having a former second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler back in the building.

More than that, Harris has done a remarkable job with defensive backs. He turned Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland into turnover-forcing machines when he was with the Dallas Cowboys, as both players were All-Pros and led the NFL in interceptions under Harris. He then helped the Bears get a league-leading 23 interceptions this season. With him at the helm, the Bears had the two leaders in interceptions (Kevin Byard III, 7, and Nahshon Wright, 5).

Per Team Rankings, the Packers ranked 25th in the league in opponent interceptions thrown per game (0.5) and 27th in opponent interception throw percentage (1.7 percent). They can definitely use some ballhawks, and Harris has proven to be a master at turning average players into those.

The Packers' front seven is locked and loaded. They have a generational talent in Micah Parsons to anchor the pass-rush, and their run defense was also stout. They're all set there, but the secondary was a bit of a liability during the Hafley era, and especially last season.

This team should be great on offense for as long as Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love are there. While they have to make some tweaks to the offensive line, they have more than enough talent all over the offense.

That's why getting a guy like Harris is just what they need to elevate this team to the next level. With their hard-hitting front seven and a secondary that can flip the field and make big plays, this team should help get right back to the top of the NFC North. And if they also happen to hurt Johnson and the Bears while doing so, well, that's even better.

