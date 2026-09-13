The Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings is a rivalry that feels as old as the league itself, dating back to the early 60s. That made it a natural fit in the Week 1 slate of the 2026 NFL season from an entertainment perspective and for the course of the league calendar. And according to the latest betting lines, the Packers are somehow considered slight underdogs in the matchup.

But when you look at recent league history, a different story becomes clear. According to the Packers' Dope Sheet for Week 1's matchup, the team is 9-4 in Week 1 division matchups since 2000. That accounts for the fourth-best record against a division opponent in that same timeframe, and the 13 division games in the first week of the season account for the second-most of any team.

So while the oddsmakers might not believe in the Packers as the clear favorite in Week 1, the historical and statistical precedent does. In fact, Green Bay's 32-24 record in Week 1 games since 1970 is the seventh-best among all teams in those 56 years, and this marks the fourth time in five years that the Packers are facing a division foe in the first game of the season.

So whether they realize it or not, the Packers have been preparing for this matchup for the last several years.

The Green Bay Packers have all the ammo they need to take down the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Although the Packers haven't been as successful against the Vikings in recent years as they have historically, Green Bay is entering the season with a brand-new outlook. The team is expected to lean into quarterback Jordan Love's ability to thread passes downfield and attack gaps in zone coverage, while still utilizing a wise and consistent run game on the ground.

Offensively, the Packers should be in a good place against the Vikings. Although Minnesota's defense is no laughing matter, Green Bay has scored 30+ points in three of their last six matchups with the Vikings. There's something about the familiarity of a division game that helps a team find the gaps in their opponents' strategy, and few teams get under each other's skin like these two do.

By that same token, much of the success or failure of this matchup will come down to Green Bay's defense against Minnesota's offense. If the Packers can contain star wideout Justin Jefferson, chances are they'll be in position to win the game. But this year, they must be wary of the speed and versatility of new Vikings QB Kyler Murray, who can turn a broken play into a massive gain with his legs.

It'll be a fascinating matchup to see play out, but if history is any indication, the Packers are bringing some extra energy to their Week 1 matchup and hopefully, starting their season in the Win column.