4 Players Packers fans will be watching closely in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers' 2026 season is days away and there are no shortage of players whose names fans have circled to watch their debuts. Whether it is the first game in the organization or the first in a new role the Packers have every reason for excitement and plenty of reason to believe the franchise is set for a hot start to the 2026 season. Both the schedule and health appear to be in the favor of the organization.

With this in mind, let's look at four Packers players that will have full fan attention in Week 1 action against the Minnesota Vikings. Starting with a receiver whose role has drastically changed after being a forgotten weapon a season ago.

1. Matthew Golden

The receiver finished his rookie year with 361 receiving yards and zero touchdowns forced into a secondary role. Now, the pass catcher is expected to be the second target at the position behind Christian Watson and a far more consistent source of offense. Minnesota's secondary is a clear question mark and Golden should be able to settle into his new role quickly.

If the receiver suffers another slow start with the real opportunity that is being provided there will be an obvious level of questioning as to whether or not the receiver is up to the task ahead. The hope is a huge game one starts what should be a breakout season.

2. Brandon Cisse

The rookie corner was clearly one of the standout performers of the summer and has the chance to help solidify a new-look secondary. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon clearly has a lot of confidence in Cisse, and this will be put to the test against a Carolina team that is far from the most talented group of receivers Green Bay is slated to face in the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to watch how much Cisse is able to stay on the field and if any growing pains force Gannon to look at other options. If the summer were any indication of what's ahead, Cisse is going to be just fine.

3. Lukas Van Ness

With Micah Parsons on the shelf for at least the first month of the regular season all eyes are on Van Ness when it comes to Green Bay's pass rush. There has been a growing expectation that the edge rusher will have a breakout season and be capable of holding things down at the position until Parsons is able to return and give the unit a clear star.

However, if the first snaps of the season are rocky for the fourth-year defender Packers fans are going to be ready to demand a front office move. Van Ness badly needs a hot start to calm concerns and give the unit a bit of early-season breathing room.

4. MarShawn Lloyd

Josh Jacobs lacks a clear path forward with the team after being placed on the commisoner's exempt list to begin the season. Whether or not Jacobs will remain rostered or has any chance to return is clearly up for debate. This means Lloyd will step into the spotlight and be the team's first attempt to answer offensive balance.

The issue for Lloyd hasn't been health, but an ability to stay on the field and earn an opportunity. Now, you're facing lofty expectations for a team expected to be among the league's better units. Lloyd needs to show himself capable of doing just enough to allow the offense to flow and Jordan Love to carry what should be an exciting unit.