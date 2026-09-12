Packers can't help but laugh at division rival's quarterback update

The Green Bay Packers can't help but be amused by the continued misery of the Minnesota Vikings when it comes to recent decisions at the quarterback position. Defending Super Bowl champ Sam Darnold was jettisoned before winning it all with the Seattle Seahawks due to Minnesota's desire to hand the reins to J.J. McCarthy. This played out in hilarious fashion for Green Bay fans as McCarthy was a complete trainwreck and unable to offer anything close to capable production.

Minnesota struggling so mightily at the position pushes at least one team out of the NFC North conversation. The Packers can yet again take this approach when looking at their rival who have McCarthy as their third quarterback after a quarterback competition with Kyler Murray.

It will be Carson Wentz backing up Murray, with the Vikings making their lack of trust in McCarthy perfectly clear demoting the third-year signal caller to the emergency quarterback role. Green Bay cannot help but be amused by this development and count the Vikings out of the division long term.

No matter the Week 1 results there simply is no way around the clear disadvantage the Vikings hold in a division that rosters Jordan Love, Jared Goff, and Caleb Williams. While Packers fans might believe the last of this trio is a bit overrated, there is no denying the clear talent in comparison to Minnesota's options.

Packers Can't Help but Continue to Enjoy Minnesota's Complete Collapse at Quarterback Position

It is just a matter of time until the position collapses for the Vikings with injury-prone players compiled with performance questions facing each of the trio. Even the talent of Justin Jefferson and an offensive-minded coaching staff isn't going to be enough to save a situation that is going to push the Vikings out of the divisional conversation.

No question, the Packers shouldn't overreact to any of the results of the first week of the season trusting Matt LaFleur and Love, while understanding that at least one team can be counted out of the division picture when looking long term.

For the Vikings, it has to be incredibly frustrating to know your season is doomed based on a lack of options at the defining position. Parting ways with both Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold spelled the team's doom and handed Green Bay what has been an inarguable advantage. One that could last for seasons to come, as there are no signs of finding a long term answer.