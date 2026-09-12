Matt LaFleur officially put the heat on Christian Watson ahead of Vikings clash

The Green Bay Packers' offseason decisions spoke volumes about their thoughts on some of their guys. Trading Dontayvion Wicks after letting Romeo Doubs walk showed just how confident they were in the rest of the guys.

Of course, it all begins and ends with Christian Waston. The former second-round pick is the team's clear-cut go-to guy, and his brand new extension all but confirms that. However, with great power also comes great responsibility.

That's why, with all the uncertainty about the running game without Josh Jacobs, head coach Matt LaFleur officially put the North Dakota State product on notice. Addressing the media, he opened up on the importance of the passing game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Christian Watson must prove the doubters wrong in 2026

“I think really what it's gonna be is gonna be more opportunity for everybody in that room—or I should say for our three main guys—and we need them out there for as many plays as humanly possible. We know that this guy, speaking of Christian, I think all three of those guys are difference makers, but we need them out on the field for as many snaps as possible," LaFleur said (h/t MicNuggets)

Admittedly, there were legitimate reasons to be hesitant about extending Watson. He's struggled to stay on the field, but he's been the team's most explosive and dominant playmaker when he's been out there.

The Packers did an amazing job of protecting themselves in his contract extension. The final number might turn heads, but the reality is that the guaranteed money isn't that much, so it's up to him to earn all of that cash.

Even so, with everyone fixating on the total value, Watson has heard all the chatter this offseason. Some mocked the Packers for giving him another extension, and since he doesn't have any accolades to show for in his résumé, he has to work twice as hard to flip the narrative once and for all.

The Packers also have Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed, and they hoped that Matthew Golden would take a big leap after a disappointing rookie season. On paper, they have all the weapons they need to make Jordan Love's life easier in the passing game.

Then again, there's a difference between being a good player and being someone who can put the team on his shoulders. For too long, the Packers had too many good players but no legitimate star, and they're banking on Watson to be that difference-maker, their first go-to guy since Davante Adams. He's got 11 catches for 127 yards in no scores in 5 career games against the Vikings, and that won't cut it on Sunday.

With no timetable for Josh Jacobs' debut and a shaky interior offensive line, the Packers will likely have to rely on the passing game much more than Matt LaFleur would've wanted. He's already put his pass catchers on notice, and Watson will have to lead by example in the season opener and beyond.