Rasheed Walker Suddenly Joins Packers' Injury Concerns on Thursday

After a pair of disappointing results heading into their bye week, the Green Bay Packers continue to be tested by mounting injuries as they prepare for a Week 6 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. While special teams issues and a poor defensive performance were problematic enough against the Dallas Cowboys, injuries are starting to take a toll and enhance those concerns.

According to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, kicker Brandon McManus (right quad) was at practice (sans helmet) on Thursday and working with holder Daniel Whelan without kicking. Left tackle Rasheed Walker (quad) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and offensive tackle Anthony Belton (ankle) are still out. There did not seem to be any serious concerns about Walker until Thursday, so his absence is certainly something worth noting this late in the week.

Rasheed Walker's Injury Adds to Lengthy Injury Report for Packers

As of Thursday, Walker is one of nine Green Bay players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, not to mention the remaining players on injured reserve. Going against a Cincinnati team that is tied for 18th in sacks this season (10) presents a favorable matchup for Green Bay up front, but it would still be beneficial to have Walker in the starting lineup.

Out of 112 qualified tackles, Pro Football Focus ranks Walker 69th in overall grade (57.6), 75th in pass block grade (55.2), and 67th in run block grade (58). That does not necessarily stand out, but all three numbers are around league average, and the Packers will take anything they can get from their banged-up offensive line. With center Jacob Monk (hamstring), guard John Williams (back), and offensive tackle Travis Glover (shoulder) out of action, along with Belton, guard Aaron Banks (groin) and tackle Zach Tom (oblique) being listed as questionable for Sunday, the options are limited up front for Green Bay.

The Packers are only 18th in the league in rush yards per game (114.5), which is not what was expected after Josh Jacobs' spectacular 2024 season with 1,329 yards and 15 TDs on the ground. Those struggles on the ground only make the inconsistency of this offensive line and its inability to open up some lanes for Jacobs to exploit with his toughness and maneuverability stand out even more.

Being down one lineman is manageable, especially if there is enough depth on the roster to find a suitable replacement. In Green Bay's case, seven of its linemen are either questionable or out due to injuries. When you combine that with the team's kicking situation and the concerns surrounding one of its best defenders in Wyatt, the challenges Green Bay continues to face even after its bye week are clear.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: