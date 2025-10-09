Packers Vets Trying to Step in as Rich Bisaccia Lets Team Down

There may not be a more scrutinized special teams coordinator in the NFL than Rich Bisaccia, and that is for good reason. Bisaccia was reportedly the highest-paid special teams coach in the NFL when the Green Bay Packers hired him before the 2022 season. He was one of the most experienced and well-respected special teams coaches around; however, the results so far have left plenty to be desired.

The Packers owned the worst special-teams grade in the league per Pro Football Focus last season. Unfortunately, this season isn't any different, as a 51.4 grade only has Green Bay ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders (51.4). The No. 1 job of special teams is not to mess things up and make it harder on the offense and defense. Not only is Bisaccia's group doing that, but they are costing the Packers wins.

Understandably, Bisaccia is under fire. Now, the Packers veterans are stepping in to help the 65-year-old coach.

Packers Veterans Are Trying to Save Rich Bisaccia's Job

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday that veteran Packers are ready to help out on special teams if called upon. Elgton Jenkins and Aaron Banks said that they would do anything to help the team and are ready to step in for any special teams lineups.

There is a tough balance Bisaccia and head coach Matt LaFleur have to strike. The grueling NFL season has already begun to take a toll on the Packers, with their latest injury report including 14 players after the bye week. Throwing a starter like Banks out there on special teams upon his return from a groin injury only increases the risk of a re-injury.

Ideally, starters who play over 60 snaps per game wouldn't be heavily involved in field-goal units, but the Packers' struggles there don't leave too many options for the coaching staff. It might be time to throw everything against the wall to see what sticks.

The Packers rank near the bottom in most special team metrics. They have already missed two field goals and an extra point in four games. They average 5.2 yards per punt return, the third-worst number in the NFL, and have the second-fewest kick return yards in the league. If these numbers don't improve, Bisaccia will be on even thinner ice.

Regardless of whether it's a good idea to fire an assistant coach mid-season, the Packers obviously have to make big changes, and forcing the veteran Packers to play more special teams snaps may not be a smart long-term change.

If those changes don't work, it might be time to reassess Bisaccia's spot in the organization.

