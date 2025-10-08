Packers' Bad News on Devonte Wyatt Continues After the Bye

The Green Bay Packers battled injuries through the first month of the season, and their bye week was supposed to give them time to recover. The first week back hasn’t been kind, though, as defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt missed practice on Monday.

Since then, Green Bay has dropped clues regarding Wyatt’s status, including working out five defensive tackles after Monday’s practice. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Wyatt also didn’t practice on Wednesday, making it a real possibility that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Devonte Wyatt’s Knee Becoming Big Concern for Packers

Wyatt has been one of the Packers' best defenders this season as he’s made six total tackles with two sacks and 13 quarterback pressures in the first four games. His momentum was slowed, however, when he suffered a knee injury while chasing Miles Sanders during the Week 4 tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Head coach Matt LaFleur declared Wyatt “week-to-week” when speaking to reporters on Sept. 30, according to Brandon Carwile of The Packers Wire. If anything, LaFleur has been true to his word, as this has stretched into a second week of the schedule.

The value of Wyatt to Green Bay's defense can not be understated. The Packers were leading the Cowboys 13-2 when Wyatt left the game, and they went on to cough up 38 points the rest of the way en route to a 40-40 tie. Micah Parsons also cited Wyatt’s injury as the reason Green Bay’s defense fell apart in that contest against Dallas. Now, being without him again against the Bengals is a real possibility, and it could put the Packers in a bind before Sunday’s game kicks off.

The Packers do have some options behind Wyatt, with Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden expected to get the start if Wyatt doesn’t play. UDFA Nazir Stackhouse and rookie Warren Brinson could also see action on the Green Bay interior. With that being said, the Packers might not need as much help as they would against other teams, as they're going against a Cincinnati offensive line that checked in at dead last in Pro Football Focus’s latest offensive line rankings.

With the Packers mishandling the return of Zach Tom, perhaps the Green Bay medical staff is simply being cautious with Wyatt’s recovery. The Packers also have a favorable schedule over the next four weeks, leaving them with the option of placing Wyatt on IR to get him back for a Nov. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Either way, Wyatt’s absence would be disappointing for a situation the Packers hoped would be resolved after the bye week. If he can’t go, it would place a big hole in the Green Bay defense and damage their chances of getting back in the win column.

