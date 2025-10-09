Packers' 1st Week After Bye Not Going According to Plan

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Green Bay Packers looked like one of the best teams in the NFL with their league-leading defense. Since then, a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys have flipped the script, sending the Packers into last week's bye with some questions.

A Week 6 meeting with the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals seemed like the perfect matchup coming out of the break for the Packers to get back on track. With the recent trade for Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, who already defeated the Packers in Week 3, a new wrinkle has been thrown into Sunday's game, especially for a Bengals team that had struggled to move the ball efficiently early this season.

Despite Cincinnati's issues, Green Bay winning could be easier said than done, as they continue to battle with the injury bug despite the recent rest.

Injury Concerns Continue to Mount for Packers Following Bye Week

The Packers are now in panic mode as their injury situation worsens in Week 6. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed on Thursday that Brandon McManus is dealing with a quad injury in his right leg, referring to the issue as "a major concern right now."

McManus has missed a pair of field goals, one extra point, and had two of them blocked, a product of the poor special teams play under coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Still, McManus only missed one of his field goal attempts last season and made all 30 of his extra points, so it would be a major downgrade for Green Bay if he is not on the field Sunday.

The biggest concern the Packers face is the health of defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who suffered a knee injury while chasing running back Miles Sanders during Green Bay's tie with the Cowboys in Week 4. After missing practice earlier in the week, WFRV Sports reporter Cameron Ezeir noted that Wyatt will not practice on Thursday, and LaFleur followed that up with "the closer we get to game time, the harder it is to see him out there."

That is not what fans want to hear this late in the week, especially regarding one of Green Bay's top defenders.

Wyatt has six total tackles, two sacks, and 13 QB pressures this season and was a big reason the Packers held a 13-2 lead against the Cowboys. With an above-average Pro Football Focus grade of 72.6 (30th out of 186 qualified interior defenders), it is no wonder the Packers gave up 38 points once he left the game. Fortunately for Green Bay, Cincinnati's offensive line is last in the league, so there is no immediate reason to rush him back this weekend if he is not ready.

There is no doubt that the Packers are the better team and should win this game if they play to their ability. However, with a familiar face under center for the Bengals and some concerning injuries to McManus and Wyatt, the Packers continue to be tested coming out of their bye week as they look to put a difficult stretch behind them.

