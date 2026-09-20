Brewers setting a standard that should serve as warning to Braves and Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers are used to being disrespected in a league that appears far more interested in discussing the dynastic Los Angeles Dodgers or the potential of the Atlanta Braves. In some ways this is understandable as Milwaukee has created this narrative with consistent postseason failures, not being able ot take advantage of the consistent appearances that seemignly always end in agony. However, what this tells Brewer fans is that many pundits aren't paying close enough attention and understanding just how different this roster is.

Milwaukee has raced out to the National League's best record and isn't in any danger of giving this accolade up. The Brewers have put themselves in a position to always have a series go through Milwaukee and has a sense of belief and an underdog mentality that better garner the respect of the Braves and Dodgers.

While pundits might already be discouting a potential run from the talented roster, fans cannot escape just how exciting and different this season feels. A big piece of this should be credited to understanding that in any Game 1 scenario you have Jacob Misiorowski taking the mound and leading to an incredible level of belief that 1-2 runs would be more than enough to find a way to get an opening series win.

Adding to this case is a lineup that is far more opportunistic and team focused than in years past. There is a collective sense of urgency and situational hitting that has escaped Milwaukee in recent years and leaves reason to hope that this year is going to end hoisting the World Series trophy.

Milwaukee Cannot be Underestimated as Brewers Continue to Hold National League's Best Record

With this in mind, the league not counting on the Brewers as the World Series favorite works in the team's favor. Being able to have the league's best record and still looked at as a clear underdog leaves a sense of motivation and excitement that is difficult to generate if you're the Braves or Dodgers and making a deep run has become something of an expectation.

The Brewers have all of the needed tools to upset either matchup they face and end the season with an October run. Putting it simply, there is no longer a level of fear of the Dodgers and a sense of confidence that has been unquestionably lacking in recent years.

Milwaukee is quickly reaching the end of the runway of the regular seaosn with just two weeks left before getting a bye week and having time to prepare during the wildcard round. No question, the Brewers deserve more attention and credit for the elite season they're having and what it means come postseason.