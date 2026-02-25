Potential David Njoku Signing Won't Be Easy for Packers in Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the game. However, there are no guarantees that Tucker Kraft will return to his old form once he returns from his ACL tear.

Even if he looks like his old self, the Packers could still use another strong player behind Kraft on the TE depth chart — especially after last year's backups left much to be desired. That's why they reportedly had interest in David Njoku at the trade deadline and why they would be a logical fit for him in free agency.

Unfortunately, that might not be possible. Cleveland Browns play-by-play announcer Andrew Siciliano reported that Browns general manager Andrew Berry all but confirmed his departure, and that's only going to stir his market even further.

"Berry: 'If David’s (Njoku) not back, he’ll be a Brown for life,'" Siciliano wrote on X. "Berry says he expects Njoku to be smashing a guitar as a Dawg Pound captain when he eventually retires."

Packers May Not be Able to Afford Signing David Njoku

Njoku had already announced he intended to test free agency, so this isn't necessarily news. At the same time, Berry's comments imply that the veteran playmaker's time in Cleveland is likely over, giving other TE-needy teams the green light to pencil him into their potential offseason plans.

That said, the picture has changed significantly since he shared a lengthy farewell post on his social media accounts earlier this month. There's a good chance that, if the Packers are interested in Njoku, the competition will be stiff.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons placed the franchise tag on star TE Kyle Pitts, leaving Nojku as one of the top pending free agents next month. Spotrac projects his market value at roughly $10 million per year, and while that's not astronomical, the Packers aren't in a position to make such a move.

According to OverTheCap, head coach Matt LaFleur's team is currently $1.58 million over the salary cap. The Packers can free up space by cutting ties with players like Rashan Gary and Elgton Jenkins, but they would still need more cash to spend to even consider making a run at Njoku.

Njoku has shown glimpses of being a big-play threat and a mismatch in the open field, not to mention a physical and willing blocker. He's also struggled with injuries, missing six games in 2024 and five last season, finishing the 2025 campaign with 33 receptions on 48 targets for 293 yards. He did score four touchdowns, and scoring on 12.1% of his catches does demonstrate some red-zone value.

If the cash isn't there, though, the Packers may have no choice but to pivot. They shouldn't jump the gun to give Kraft a big-money contract extension, nor should they overpay to lure Njoku to Titletown. They might have to settle for cheaper options like Tyler Higbee, Noah Fant, or Foster Moreau as their TE, or perhaps look to the 2026 NFL draft.

Either way, all signs are beginning to point to Njoku likely joining a team that isn't Green Bay next month. Although slightly disappointing, it won't be the end of the world.