Packers' TE Plans Could Now Change as David Njoku Hits Market

The Green Bay Packers' tight end situation has been a concern over the past couple of months. Tucker Kraft is clearly a superstar, but his season-ending injury raises doubts about his future and his return. The Packers didn't seem to have a Plan B, and they might walk themselves into a tough spot by keeping him around with no ideal backup.

That's why the team may have caught a massive break to kick off their offseason. Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku just announced that he's leaving the team in free agency, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst should have his agent on speed dial by now.

Njoku's departure isn't much of a surprise, given that the Browns found a true gem in rookie Harold Fannin Jr. The Packers, on the other hand, could certainly use a proven veteran at the position for next season.

Packers Must Have David Njoku on Free Agency Radar

Njoku is someone who's been linked to the Packers ever since Kraft's season-ending injury. Green Bay fans viewed the veteran TE as a potential trade deadline target; however, Njoku's desire to stay in Cleveland squashed any hopes of a deal.

With Kraft's future still up in the air, though, and Njoku admitting his time with the Browns is over, it might be time to circle back.

The Packers' less-than-ideal TE situation isn't limited to Kraft's injury, as John FitzPatrick is also coming off his own ACL injury and isn't even guaranteed to return when he hits free agency next month. As for Luke Musgrave, he failed to capitalize on the opportunities after Kraft's injury, so there's an obvious need there.

That's where Njoku comes in.

The best part about this is that the Packers probably won't even have to sign him to a long-term deal. He's 29 years old and is probably looking to compete at the highest level after spending nine years in Cleveland. They could sign him to a two-year deal and wait to see how Kraft returns from injury before giving him an extension.

In fact, OverTheCap lists his 2025 valuation at just over $5.1 million, so it'd be great if Green Bay can sign him at a similar price.

While Njoku lost some targets to Fannin last season, he still finished the season with 33 catches on 48 targets for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers might not be impressive, but he did so in just 12 games while playing in one of the NFL's worst passing offenses.

Njoku has five consecutive seasons with at least four receiving touchdowns. He's a perennial big-play threat because of his huge frame and ability to drop defensive backs and pile up yards after contact, and he's also a willing and physical blocker.

The Packers already have enough weapons in the passing game, but they might trade one of their wide receivers, and Romeo Doubs will probably leave in free agency. With all the uncertainty surrounding Kraft's health, signing Njoku is too tempting to pass up, potentially giving Green Bay some extra time to decide if extending Kraft is right or not.

Gutekunst knows what he must do next.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: