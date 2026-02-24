3 Elgton Jenkins Replacement Packers Should Track at the Combine

The Green Bay Packers will probably have to move on from Elgton Jenkins. They've already committed big bucks to Aaron Banks, and while he may not be a long-term answer or an upgrade at left guard, Jenkins didn't do much to earn his cash at center.

According to Over The Cap, the Packers are currently $1.58 million over the cap. Releasing Jenkins would free up $19.59 million, so that's pretty much a no-brainer move at this point, especially with him coming off a season-ending injury.

There's also Sean Rhyan, who may probably be a much cheaper option to anchor the middle of the offensive line. More than that, with the NFL Combine just around the corner, the Packers will have plenty of options to take at No. 120, No. 158, or maybe even at No. 52. Here, we'll take a look at three players who may enter their radar with strong workouts in Indianapolis.

3 Rookies Packers Should Target to Replace Elgton Jenkins

1. Parker Brailsford - C, Alabama

Parker Brailsford began his collegiate career at Washington. He was a former three-star recruit and played at both center and right guard. GM Brian Gutekunst and the Packers have celebrated versatility in the offensive line, as we've seen with Jenkins and Jordan Morgan, so Brailsford's ability to play multiple spots might be tempting.

He helped the Huskies reach the National Championship game before transferring to Alabama in the following campaign. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Brailsford made 27 starts at center, was voted a team captain, and, fortunately for Green Bay, should be available in the Packers' range on Day 3.

While not the biggest guy out there at 6'2" and 290 lbs, he makes up for his lack of size with otherworldly athleticism, and he's an absolute force when it comes to creating lanes for the running game. That was a massive issue in Green Bay last season, so he'd be a seamless fit and an upgrade.

2. Trey Zuhn III, OL, Texas A&M

Texas A&M's offensive line turned some heads last season, and Trey Zuhn III, a former four-star recruit who spent his entire collegiate career with the Aggies, played a big part. While he started 37 games at left tackle, he also has plenty of experience at center, playing over 100 snaps at the position last season alone.

Once again, versatility will be crucial for the Packers, especially given their limited financial resources and need to revamp the offensive line as a whole. Elgton Jenkins' imminent departure is a problem, but they will also probably lose Rasheed Walker in free agency, thus making Zuhn a potential solution at two spots.

Standing at 6'6" and 315 lbs, this massive young man has elite short-area quickness and can hold his ground against the stoutest, most physical interior defenders. He's a great pass blocker, though he needs to work on his recovery and can get caught out of position at times.

3. Chase Bisontis - G, Texas A&M

This one's probably a long shot, given that they'd have to take him on Day 2. The Packers will probably use their first pick of the event to bolster the secondary, but Chase Bisontis is a game-changing interior offensive lineman who might be worth the gamble.

Bisontis is one of the best run blockers of his class. He crushes defensive tackles like cones in a drill to create holes for the running attack, and his ability to recover and reset his position is second to none among classmates.

He's not as consistent in pass protection and can be a little slow when moving laterally, but he can be molded into a Joel Bitonio-type stud over time. He's the top-ranked left guard in his class, and adding him would allow the team to move on not only from Jenkins but also from Aaron Banks, clearing an additional $4.5 million in cap space.

