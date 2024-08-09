VIDEO: Christian Watson Immediately Erases Injury Concerns After Wednesday's Scare
Green Bay Packers fans were given quite a scare during Wednesday's training camp practice. The session ended abruptly when wide receiver Christian Watson injured his knee when he was hit by safety Evan Williams while attempting to make a catch.
Watson told reporters the next day that he didn't expect to miss much time due to his banged-up knee. Having said that, athletes tend to do their best to downplay injuries and there are a ton of examples where a player insisted they were fine only to miss some significant time.
Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case for the 25-year-old playmaker.
Packers News: Christian Watson Looks Healthy in Latest Practice Video
Watson returned to the gridiron for Thursday's practice and the results will surely calm down plenty of Packers fans. In a video posted by USA Today's Ryan Wood, Watson caught a pass from third-string quarterback Michael Pratt and it didn't seem like his knee was bothering him at all.
It's certainly a relief knowing that Watson is already doing better as the 2024 NFL season looms over the horizon. Having said that, it wouldn't be shocking if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur rests the former North Dakota State product in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Drafted 34th overall in 2022, Watson has proven to be a talented pass-catcher in his early career. But while he's capable of putting on some highlight-reel plays, Packers fans don't get to see them as often as they like due to his lengthy injury history.
After missing three games as a rookie, Watson was held to just nine games last season due to knee and hamstring issues. He still made the most of his limited appearances, notching 53 targets for 28 catches (52.8%), 422 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. That translates to a 53-797-9 stat line during a 17-game season.
It'll be interesting to see how Watson finishes training camp and the preseason. The duo of Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed have done well throughout the summer of making their cases to be atop of Green Bay's WR depth chart and continuing to do so could push the oft-injured Watson down the pecking order.
Whether or not Watson suits up this weekend, the Packers have an uphill battle on the horizon. The Pack are currently listed as the 5.5-point underdogs in Saturday's preseason meeting with the Browns, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
