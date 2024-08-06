Packers Make Official Call on Jordan Love’s Status for Preseason Week 1
The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 season as one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. Last year, they were just this young group that made a lot of noise toward the second half of the season and into the playoffs.
Jordan Love was one of the main catalysts for this squad and showed he could be a franchise quarterback for this organization. That's why they rewarded him and gave the 25-year-old a massive four-year, $220 million extension.
He's now one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league and is ready to take over. But until the regular season starts, Green Bay must get through preseason and they just decided on Love's status for the Aug. 10 opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Packers News: Jordan Love Will Play in Preseason Opener
According to Lily Zhao of Fox6now, Love will play in the preseason opener as starters from both teams will suit up.
Getting some reps against opposing teams in the preseason goes a long way. After practicing against your teammates, it is good to play against another team.
You will see different coverages and will get some real game-day snaps. Even though Love will likely play a series or two, those couple of plays will allow the offense to practice some plays they have been working on.
It also continues to build continuity and rapport with the other starters.
In 2023, Love was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1).
The Packers are hoping for a similar campaign this year and he'll get his first action of the 2024 season on Saturday.
More Packers news and rumors: