Packers Abruptly End Practice After Injury Scare to Playmaker
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most interesting teams in the league heading into the 2024 season. The Packers have a terrific young nucleus of players who are ready to lead this team back to contention.
Last season, they showed what they are capable of and the sky is the limit.
Green Bay opens up the regular season on Sept. 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil so that is what they are gearing up for.
They will get some in-game action with the first preseason game happening on Saturday versus the Cleveland Browns.
But unfortunately, Wednesday's practice was cut short after a key playmaker went down with an injury scare.
Packers News: Christian Watson Went Down in Wednesday’s Practice
According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, wide receiver Christian Watson went high to snag a pass over Evan Williams during a 2-minute drill but took some time to get up. The entire team took a knee around Watson and the Packers quickly ended practice after the rep.
Thankfully, the 25-year-old got up and walked off the field on his own power. It appears he avoided a major injury but this isn't what he needed.
Watson has a history of hamstring injuries and he made it a point of emphasis this offseason to get to the bottom of why those injuries kept happening.
He seemed to have found the reasoning behind it but now this summer he's dealing with something else.
The 2022 second-round pick has missed 11 games in his first two years and needs a clean bill of health in 2024.
He isn't off to a great start but good news for him, the regular season doesn't start for a month. The Packers already have Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs as two reliable weapons with Dontayvion
Wicks emerging.
Watson needs to stay healthy so he doesn't fall down the pecking order.
