Two Packers Finally Making Training Camp Debuts on Tuesday
We're officially over a week into the Green Bay Packers training camp and the 53-man roster has already begun to take form. From overperformers to those who are failing to live up to expectations, it won't be much longer before we find out who's on head coach Matt LaFleur's roster this fall.
Having said that, there are still a handful of Packers we've yet to see at camp. An NFL career is extremely punishing on players' bodies, so it isn't unusual when a team begins training camp with several players either on the inured reverse or PUP list.
The Packers aren't an exception to that trend, however, the team did receive some great news regarding two of their banged-up players on Tuesday.
Packers News: MarShawn Lloyd, Kitan Oladapo Making Training Camp Debuts
As the Packers began their latest practice, The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported that two fresh faces made their camp debuts. First-year pros MarShawn Lloyd and Kitan Oladapo both participated in their first training camp sessions on Tuesday, providing Green Bay fans with a huge sense of relief.
According to Schneidman, HC LaFleur said that Lloyd would be practicing "in a limited capacity" while all signs pointed to Oladapo being a full participant.
Lloyd began training camp with a hip injury, so it's great to see that he's back in the swing of things. This year's 88th-overall selection is projected to compete with AJ Dillon for the No. 2 running back job after racking up 820 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries with the USC Trojans last season.
Considering how Dillon took advantage of the rookie's early absence, Lloyd better step things up for the remainder of training camp.
Meanwhile, Oladapo — taken 169th overall — has been on the sidelines ever since breaking a toe during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine. The rookie defensive back was an important part of Oregon State's defense for four years and is coming off an impressive 2023 campaign that saw him record 44 solo tackles, eight defended passes, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and a sack.
Hopefully, Lloyd and Oladapo can stay healthy for the remainder of training camp. The Packers' 2024 rookie class has already been turning heads throughout the summer, so having the returning duo live up to their potential would only help improve the group of first-year studs.
While both Lloyd and Oladapo are unlikely to win any individual hardware next season, both rookies could help bring a championship parade to Green Bay. As it stands, the Packers continue their training camp tied for the ninth-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+1800) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
