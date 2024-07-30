Winners and Losers from Start of Packers' Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers have completed about a week's worth of training camp practices, including their first padded practice of the season. That gives us a lot of information to digest and analyze, as we head into another busy week of action.
As the competition continues to ramp up, let's examine some early winners and losers from the start of the Packers' training camp.
Winner: Packers' Defensive Line
The entire unit has been a menace. They're disrupting the offense's plan on nearly every series, forcing the opposing unit to do some deep soul-searching in the early going. It's been great to see, and it's exactly what new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley promised when he took this job.
On the outside, Rashan Gary and company love the ability to play with their hands in the dirt. No longer do they have to worry about pass coverage responsibilities; now, they can just attack on every play.
Although Gary is the face of the defensive ends, this is a deep and versatile group with a top four who might be one of the best in the NFL. Preston Smith is the solid veteran of the group. He may not be very splashy, but he gets his job done. Lukas Van Ness hopes to take a big leap in his second year and has all the athletic tools he needs to be elite on the edge. Last but certainly not least, Kingsley Enagbare gives the Packers tremendous depth in their top four.
Loser: Packers' Offensive Line
Unfortunately, a strong performance by the defensive line means the O-line has been struggling. This group is clearly behind in development when compared to their counterparts in the other unit.
Andre Dillard, in particular, has struggled at right tackle. He's been somewhat demoted since and needs to prove he can handle more reps. However, it's not just been Dillard. Almost every offensive lineman has taken their turn struggling in practice. It's killing the offense's vibes and making it difficult for them to create any momentum.