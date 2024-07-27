3 Biggest Surprises From First Week of Packers Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
1. A.J. Dillon, Running Back
When the Packers used a third-round pick on USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, it appeared the writing was on the wall for A.J. Dillon.
The former second-round pick from Boston College appeared to be on his way out following a frustrating campaign in 2023. Dillon had just 3.4 yards per attempt, finishing with 613 yards and two touchdowns. He then hit free agency but generated very little interest. In the end, he signed a one-year deal to return to Title Town but there were no guarantees he would make the 53-man roster.
Now with several practices out of the way, it feels like he's not only solidified a spot on the team but he might have reclaimed his RB2 spot.
With Lloyd sitting out due to a hip injury, Dillon has taken advantage. He's in excellent shape and is moving with ease. Head coach Matt LaFleur praised Dillon, saying this was the best he's ever looked in his career.
Green Bay made a huge change at running back this offseason when they signed Josh Jacobs in free agency. After landing him via a four-year, $48 million contract, the Packers released Aaron Jones. It appeared they would then be moving on from Dillon, making it a massively different look behind Jordan Love.
Dillon's return and climb back up the depth chart have been impressive and will bring some familiarity to the backfield. It will also mean they have an impressive duo behind Jacobs with the 245-pounder Dillon capable of doing the dirty work while Lloyd offers an explosive player who can take it to the house on any play.